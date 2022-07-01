ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police release Luiz Inacio Da Silvaneto interview footage

By Ollie Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MS4s7_0gSI7tsY00

Police have released interview footage after a man was found guilty of drugging two men and sexually assaulting them at a house in Oxfordshire .

Luiz Inacio Da Silva Neto, 36, had spiked the drinks of his victims with an unknown stupefying drug – possibly GHB or GBL – and then sexually assaulted them, knowing they were in no position to consent, Oxford Crown Court heard.

Claire Beards, of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said Da Silva Neto had “opportunistically targeted” his victims in November and December 2021.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

‘I saw no signs’: Uncle ‘heartbroken’ after nephew arrested over 4 July shooting

The uncle of the suspected Chicago parade shooter says he is “heartbroken” after the incident.At least six people were killed and dozens more injured after the gunman opened fire on crowds in the suburb of Highland Park.Robert E Crimo, 22, has been arrested by police and speaking after the incident, his uncle offered his deep condolences and apologised to victims.“I’m heartbroken, my heart just shattered to hear this, I can’t believe it,” Paul Crimo said.“There were no warning signs, I saw him yesterday evening.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Highland Park shooting: Police arrest suspected gunman after six killed at Chicago paradeChicago shooting witness recalls desperate search for son amid terrifying incidentPolice arrest suspected gunman after six killed at Chicago-area parade
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Oxfordshire#Gbl#Violent Crime#Oxford Crown Court
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Father of innocent Black man held at gunpoint by ‘institutionally racist’ police fears he could have died

The father of a Black student held at gunpoint by “institutionally racist” police feared his son could have been killed in the incident.The force has been accused of racial profiling after two young Black men, who have asked not to be named, were rushed by armed officers in Toxeth, Liverpool, as the pair walked home from a mosque last Monday (27 June).The father of one of the men said the family has made a formal complaint to Merseyside Police after officers stopped the young man and his friend because they “fit the physical description” of a suspect. “I feel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hero teenager, 15, is 'stabbed to death at home trying to save his mother from knife attacker' as male suspect, 44, is arrested 250 miles away

A 15-year-old boy who was murdered while trying to protect his mother during a 'ferocious' double stabbing has been named as Jakub Szymanski. Jakub was branded a 'hero' who 'fought for his family' after stepping in to to save his mother, Katarzyna Bastek, who was left 'seriously injured' following the shocking attack in Miles Platting, Manchester, on Thursday evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man murdered on Facebook Live allegedly over online comments

A man in Michigan’s Ypsilanti Township was shot dead while on a Facebook Live last week, according to reports. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said Terrel Smith, 46, was killed while on a Facebook Live last Tuesday after he engaged in an argument with another social media user. The individual then arrived at Smith’s home in Ypsilanti, about 30 miles southwest of Detroit, to carry out the attack, ClickOnDetroit reported. Smith had been hosting another of his “Rells Corner” appearances on Facebook when he argued with a commenter, who reports said threatened him. “What makes y’all think because you moved...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Independent

Five teenagers guilty of killing father walking home from night out

A teenager has been convicted of murder and four others were found guilty of manslaughter after they subjected a father to a sustained attack as he walked home with his partner.They had shared a joke with Danny Humble, 35, that he looked like the TV presenter Ant McPartlin moments before the attack on Friday May 28 last year.Mr Humble had been out for a meal and drinks in Cramlington, Northumberland, after lockdown rules were relaxed, Newcastle Crown Court heard.The teenagers, then aged 16 to 18, surrounded him near an underpass, repeatedly kicked him on the floor and left him with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

MH17 crash: Passengers were unlawfully killed, coroner concludes

Five British citizens were unlawfully killed when Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in eastern Ukraine, a coroner has concluded. A joint inquest into the deaths of five of the 298 on board has been held in England, where their bodies were repatriated to. The court heard evidence that...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Reading rape investigation after woman attacked by four men

A woman has been raped and assaulted by four men in an alleyway attack in Reading. Thames Valley Police is appealing for information on the attack, which happened at around 22:00 BST on Monday. The woman, in her twenties, was walking through an alleyway near McIlroy Park, Tilehurst, when all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

728K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy