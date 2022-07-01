SLC light shows to replace fireworks for July celebrations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – July celebrations will look very different in our state’s capital city this year.

In light of increased fire risk and continued air quality concerns, Salt Lake City will host laser light shows on July 2 and July 23 to celebrate the Independence Day and Pioneer Day holidays.

The first annual “Laser Light Nights” shows will be held Saturday, July 2 from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Jordan Park (1060 S 900 W) and Saturday, July 23rd at Liberty Park (600 E 900 S.)

The shows are each expected to last around 15 to 20 minutes

“Salt Lake City is excited to offer residents these celebratory events that won’t compromise our air quality,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “We’re asking residents to avoid lighting personal fireworks as much as possible due to current fire danger and worsening summer air quality and the City is following suit. We know summer holiday shows are an important tradition for local families and think residents will be as wowed as ever by the laser lights.”

Guests are encouraged to arrive early in order to make sure they can grab a good seat to watch the show.

And don’t worry if you get hungry, because some of the best food trucks in town will be there to fill the bellies of hungry Utahns.

Amid heightened fire risk and air quality concerns, many cities throughout Utah have implemented firework restrictions, with Salt Lake City prohibiting personal fireworks in certain areas .

For more information on these events, click here .

