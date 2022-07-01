ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

SLC light shows to replace fireworks for July celebrations

By Craig Proffer
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V57IY_0gSI7E8700

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – July celebrations will look very different in our state’s capital city this year.

In light of increased fire risk and continued air quality concerns, Salt Lake City will host laser light shows on July 2 and July 23 to celebrate the Independence Day and Pioneer Day holidays.

The first annual “Laser Light Nights” shows will be held Saturday, July 2 from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Jordan Park (1060 S 900 W) and Saturday, July 23rd at Liberty Park (600 E 900 S.)

The shows are each expected to last around 15 to 20 minutes

Where to watch fireworks in Utah

“Salt Lake City is excited to offer residents these celebratory events that won’t compromise our air quality,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “We’re asking residents to avoid lighting personal fireworks as much as possible due to current fire danger and worsening summer air quality and the City is following suit. We know summer holiday shows are an important tradition for local families and think residents will be as wowed as ever by the laser lights.”

Guests are encouraged to arrive early in order to make sure they can grab a good seat to watch the show.

And don’t worry if you get hungry, because some of the best food trucks in town will be there to fill the bellies of hungry Utahns.

What makes Bear Lake so blue?

Amid heightened fire risk and air quality concerns, many cities throughout Utah have implemented firework restrictions, with Salt Lake City prohibiting personal fireworks in certain areas .

For more information on these events, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Fireworks spark a busy July 4th for crews in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fireworks were out of hand shortly after dark Monday, sending fire crews hopping countywide. It wasn’t immediately clear if Weber County’s Fourth of July night was symptomatic of the whole state, but by 11 p.m. emergency dispatchers said they had counted 14 different fire agencies called out across the county. By 11:15 p.m. things had calmed to the point that only six grass fires were still going, officials said, after about a dozen or more were reported underway since 9:30 p.m.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

How does the 4th of July impact Utah’s air quality?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – “And the rocket’s bad air…”. While fireworks are a beautiful sight, they really aren’t the best idea for Utah right now. With continuing air quality issues, drought and heightened wildfire risk, fireworks are truly a triple threat. That’s why this...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
FOX 13 News

Fireworks-related fires keeping Utah departments on edge

SANDY, Utah — The holiday weekend’s high temperatures and gusty winds have firefighters stressing. Departments in northern Utah have already dealt with firework-related fires this weekend and are asking the community to help prevent any more. “It’s something that keeps us up at night,” said Battalion Chief Matt...
SANDY, UT
ABC4

Gusty winds obliterate RV trailer in Mountain Green

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (ABC4) – One driver received a terrifying shock after gusty Utah winds completely obliterated their travel trailer in Mountain Green on Sunday. The Mountain Green Fire Protection District says the incident happened when a strong gust of wind caught the trailer in its flurry, causing it to shake before flipping it over […]
MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Mendenhall
espn700sports.com

The Road Home Apple Tree | Help Utah’s Homeless Children

The Road Home wants to help Utah kids get back to school. The people at The Road Home know that many of us take for granted getting supplies for back to school. But a backpack, shoes, pants, and a sweater are out of reach for hundreds of homeless children in our community. ESPN 700 invites you to be a child advocate! Make a difference and send them to school with a sense of belonging.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Shows#Independence Day#Laser#Utahns
ABC4

Unlikely culprit causes power outage in South Weber

SOUTH WEBER, Utah (ABC4) – Who’s up for some fried snake?. Fire officials have found the unlikely culprit that caused a power outage in South Weber over Independence Day weekend — a very sneaky snake. “While it’s difficult to see, the area circled in the picture is...
SOUTH WEBER, UT
KPCW

Historic tree removal in Midway is on hold after public backlash

A new campsite planned for an open space area in Wasatch County paused construction last week after a group of citizens raised concerns over trees being cut down. Just outside Midway, a few acres on the edge of Wasatch Mountain State Park are home to a grassy field overlooked on each side by rows of thick, tall black willow trees estimated to be more than 100 years old. Within those trees and a wetland area nearby are owls, cranes and other species of birds and wildlife.
MIDWAY, UT
ABC4

Fireworks, country music, F-35’s at Provo’s Stadium of Fire

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Grammy Award-winning artist Tim McGraw, along with special guest Marie Osmond, will be playing at America’s Freedom Festival in Provo Saturday night. The iconic music stars will be celebrating Independence Day weekend with 45,000 in attendance at the LaVell Edwards Stadium. McGraw returns by popular demand after a sold-out 2016 performance. […]
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Girl, 8, critically injured at Kaysville City parade

Update: Kaysville police have corrected the child victim’s age to 8 from the previously announced 12. KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old girl was critically injured during the Kaysville City parade on Monday morning. During the parade, “an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle...
KAYSVILLE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Gephardt Daily

Police: Medical emergency ends Kaysville parade

For an updated story, click here. KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The remainder Kaysville City parade has been canceled after a medical emergency, Kaysville Police reported Monday. “The remainder of the Kaysville City parade is cancelled due to a medical emergency,” says a Facebook post issued...
KAYSVILLE, UT
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy