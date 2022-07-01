ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Search for Answers in Pinellas County Cold Cases Continue

By Read Shepherd
 4 days ago

A pair of pants and a shoe found by investigators in Pinellas County could lead to answers in a series of cold cases.

Crews have been in Largo this week excavating a vacant lot--acting on a tip in the 1982 disappearance of Retha Hiers, who was 46 at the time. Her daughter, Dana, says her mother was involved with a man who once lived there. "He owned the property at the time," Hiers said. "He had an excavating business, and that's why they're pulling out all of this garbage. So, apparently, he used it as a dump site as well."

Hiers has been on scene since the excavation began earlier this week. "It's painful," she said, "but I find comfort because I'm here."

Detectives uncovered the clothing on Thursday, but it's not clear if it belonged to Retha Hiers.

photo: Getty Images

