Here's Where To Get The Best Chicken Wings In All Of Texas

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Chicken wings came about back in the 1960s when the co-owner of the now-famous Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York cooked up some leftover wings in a peppery hot sauce for her son and hid friends. The delicious creation then ended up on the bar's menu the next day and was plated with celery and bleu cheese. The rest is history.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best wings in each state. The website states, "Since then, wings have evolved. Not only are they a staple on sports bar menus, but you can also find them on the appetizer menus at fancy restaurants."

According to Eat This, Not That! , the best wings in Texas come from Breakfast Brothers in Arlington. Here's what Eat This, Not That! says about the restaurant:

"You've had chicken and waffles. But have you graduated to Crack Wings and Red Velvet Waffles, yet? The Breakfast Brothers started selling their "Crack Wings" from a food truck to the Dallas nightlife scene. After many sell-out weekends, they spread their wings (get it?) and opened up their first franchise in Arlington. The creative breakfast menu is attracting locals as well as celebs from all over the South."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best chicken wings.

