ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn lands commitment from four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb

By Adam Cole
Opelika-Auburn News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn football got its biggest commitment yet of its 2023 class Friday when in-state running back Jeremiah Cobb announced he’d be coming to the Plains. “I love everybody up there,” Cobb said Friday in a TV interview with WSFA 12 News in Montgomery. “Definitely the atmosphere. I just felt at home...

oanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Presenting the 2022 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Baseball Team

HITTER OF THE YEAR: Jax Yoxtheimer, Central-Phenix City. Belyue brought the big bat to the Auburn High lineup, finishing with a team-best eight home runs. He batted .360 with 33 RBIs and 35 runs scored. He was named all-state second-team in Class 7A. Todd Clay. Sr., Auburn High. Shortstop. Clay...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

HITTER OF THE YEAR: Jax Yoxtheimer comes up clutch in big moments for Central-Phenix City

In the pressure-packed Game 3 in the Class 7A state championship series, there was nobody better to get Central-Phenix City going. There was nobody better in the big moment. Jax Yoxtheimer hit the one-out triple that led to Central’s go-ahead run in the state championship finale against Hewitt-Trussville, and for his clutch performances at the plate all season long, Yoxtheimer has been named Hitter of the Year as part of the 2022 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Baseball Team.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Montgomery, AL
College Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Montgomery, AL
Football
Opelika-Auburn News

'Going to eat it up': Rane Culinary Science Center will offer dining and lodging for community as well as training for students

The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center is scheduled to open as Auburn students return for the fall semester on Aug. 16. The facility includes the Hey Day Market and rooftop lounge and gardens, which will open on Aug. 15. The teaching restaurant, 1856, will open Aug. 17, while The Laurel Hotel and Spa, a luxury hotel, will open on Aug. 29.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Historical homes you can own in the Opelika area

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Opelika. Just blocks from downtown Opelika on one of the city's most desirable streets in the beautiful Northside Historic District! Large porches! Gorgeous leaded glass front door w/side lights leads you into the great rm w/French doors to screened porch. Large original windows, original hardwood floors, picture rail, plantation shutters & other beautiful historic details can be found throughout! Great rm & dining rm each have coffered ceilings, wainscoting, original mantles/tile surrounds, w/large pocket doors separating them. Kitchen is a great sized space w/many possibilities including original pot belly stove! Two large bdrms downstairs along w/ample closets & shared bath complete w/claw foot tub. Neat little reading nook near the back door & full sized laundry w/washboard cast iron sink. Upstairs is a large bdrm w/walk in closet, small bdrm, full bath & huge bonus rm! Spacious backyard, attached carport & workshop! Too much to list! Metal roof is approx 10 years old. Sold strictly as is.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

'They're just living their life': Here's what to do if you encounter a coyote in your neighborhood

Recent rumblings online have had residents howling, so to speak, about coyotes in northern Opelika around the fairgrounds area. Some reports have had residents concerned for their own safety as well as that of their pets. And while the city acknowledges that there are coyotes living in the area, they don’t consider them to be a concern, so long as people take the proper precautions.
OPELIKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy