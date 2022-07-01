ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pratt talks about new series, 'The Terminal List'

By Gino Salomone
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - He's played plenty of lovable characters, from ‘Parks and Rec’ to lending...

ETOnline.com

Chris Pratt Says Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Gave Him Hall Pass To Go Golfing Before His B-Day (Exclusive)

Chris Pratt is enjoying the quiet family life these days. The actor just celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday and spent the occasion enjoying life's simple pleasures. Pratt spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi at the premiere of his new action series The Terminal List at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and he opened up about how he commemorated his special day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Millie Bobby Brown to star in Netflix’s new sci-fi movie

Millie Bobby Brown extends her profitable partnership with Netflix. The actress will star in the Russo Brothers’ upcoming Netflix film, titled “The Electric State.” The Russo Brothers have directed a variety of action and dramas, most notoriously, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avegers: Infinity War.” RELATED: Millie Bobby...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
AOL Corp

Adam Sandler left ‘bleeding terribly’ after an accident in bed

Adam Sandler was excited to talk about his new film, Hustle, on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But before he could talk about anything, Fallon asked him about a visible bruise and scab under his eye. “I had an accident, everybody,” Sandler said. “Everything's all right, but I...
CELEBRITIES
Chris Pratt
E! News

See Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor on Rare Outing With The Sandlot's Patrick Renna

Watch: Tom Cruise Takes "0 DAYS OFF" Because He's Living the Dream. Connor Cruise and Patrick Renna are killing this boys' night out. The son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman was spotted enjoying an evening of friendly conversation with the Sandlot star and another pal during a visit to Capo Restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15. An eyewitness told E! News that the group appeared to be "in a good mood," noting that they were laughing as they left the trendy Italian eatery.
SANTA MONICA, CA
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
#The Terminal#Parks And Rec#Actor#Amazon Prime Video
Daily Mail

Martha Stewart is 'heartbroken' after contracting COVID-19: 'I am feeling fine, sticking to the rules and isolating'

Martha Stewart revealed her plans to host a garden party at The Plaza on Tuesday night were thwarted after learning she contracted coronavirus. The entrepreneur, 80, announced to her more than 1.6 million followers that she was 'sad to report' that she 'tested positive for COVID-19' via Instagram - minutes before she was due to host a party for skincare brand Mario Badescu.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES

