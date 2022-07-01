This Is The Best Hot Dog Joint In Washington

Photo: Getty Images

If you go to a cookout, chances are you're going to spot hot dogs on the grill. When Americans aren't chowing down on hot dogs at events or at home, they're heading to restaurants to see how they approach this classic American bite . What's great about hot dogs is that you can also load them with all kinds of goodies, like cheese, bacon, onions, and even other proteins.

For the hot dog fans out there, LoveFood found the best hot dog joints in every state, from hole-in-the-wall locations to traditional restaurants.

The best place to try a delicious hot dog in Washington state is... Cycle Dogs !

Writers also explained why they chose this unique restaurant:

"The real go-to spot in Washington right now is Cycle Dogs, a vegetarian and vegan hot dog stand in the beer garden of Peddler Brewing Co. Customers say it's much more than just a food truck – it's a destination in itself. The Eloté, a frankfurter with grilled street corn, mayo, cayenne pepper, green onion and lime, is a favorite. To try a classic Seattle-style dog with cream cheese, head to Al's Gourmet Sausage instead."

If you're dying to try their hot dogs, drop by 5410 17th Ave NW in Seattle.

