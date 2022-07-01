Police searching for armed individuals involved in carjacking

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) An investigation is open after police responded to a carjacking in East Liberty Thursday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m. Pittsburgh Police were called to the 6200 block of Penn Avenue for a report of a carjacking.

When officers arrived they met with a victim who said a pair of individuals who were armed demanded the vehicle.

As the suspects were leaving the parking lot where the incident occurred, they collided with another vehicle.

The suspects exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made.