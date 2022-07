Washington, DC – The scale of the tragedy in the tractor trailer near San Antonio is massive, with the death toll now at 53 men, women, and children. As details continue to emerge, the earlier reflection of Mario Carrillo, Texas-based Campaigns Director for America’s Voice, remains appropriate: “each had dreams, families and futures. They each represented the most basic human desire – to make the most of their time on this earth to make a contribution to their loved ones. They risked everything for a better life.”

