The Edmonds Bookshop is bringing the Where’s Waldo scavenger hunt back to downtown Edmonds during the month of July. From July 5-25, scavenger-hunters can pick up a passport at any participating business or organization, get it stamped after finding the Waldo figure “hiding” at each location, then present the passport to Edmonds Bookshop to collect a prize (while supplies last)!

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO