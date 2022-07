EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County's Judiciary Committee has unanimously approved placing an advisory referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot dealing with the subdivision of the 3rd Judicial Circuit. Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine, who has been fighting the issue in the courts, presented the resolution which was approved with little discussion. The full county board must approve the plan for the referendum to appear on the November ballot. "It has no binding effect, but it allows people to voice an opinion," Haine said.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO