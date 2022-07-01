ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star CB Daniel Harris commits to Georgia football

By James Morgan
 4 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star defensive back Daniel Harris has committed to Georgia over Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. Harris was expected to commit to the Bulldogs.

Harris has scholarship offers from some of the best college football programs across the country. The four-star cornerback is Georgia’s 13th commitment in the class of 2023. The Bulldogs have the No. 6 recruiting class in the country.

Georgia football has commitments from three defensive backs. Five-star AJ Harris committed to the Dawgs a few weeks ago. Justyn Rhett, one of the top recruits in Nevada, committed in April.

Harris, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back ranks as the No. 19 cornerback in the class of 2023. He is the No. 151 recruit in the rising senior class and is the No. 31 recruit in Florida. Harris’ brother, Donell Harris, plays defensive line for the Texas A&M Aggies.

Harris received a scholarship offer from the University of Georgia in February 2022. The four-star cornerback plays high school football and runs track for Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida.

As a defensive back, Harris does a good job of reading the quarterback. He pins receivers to the sideline and uses his length well in coverage. Harris is a willing run defender, but could improve upon his tackling form before playing at the highest level of college football.

Harris announced his commitment to the University of Georgia via his Twitter account:

