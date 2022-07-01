ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

DFW heatwave on the way

By Dan Brounoff
 4 days ago

A large area of high pressure will continue to build across the mid parts of the country over the next couple of weeks.

This means afternoon highs will exceed 100° across a good chunk of Texas.

At least the humidity will remain rather low during the afternoon hours. This being said, heat advisories will most likely be issued for much of the state starting next week lasting through the following weekend and maybe even longer than that.

Please stay cool and hydrated and make sure your pets stay cool as well. Lastly, beat the heat and check your back seat.

Photo credit NOAA

