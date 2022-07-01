ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

FATAL SHOOTING IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (July 1, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:30 AM, Josephine County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block...

Fatal Shooting, Josephine Co., July 4

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:30 AM, Josephine County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Browntown Road in southern Josephine County for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival it was learned the victim was deceased and the reporting person was the shooter. The Oregon State Police Major Crime Team was requested by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office to assume lead on the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed, William Illingworth (47) of Cave Junction, shot and killed a Jacob Benson (42) who had entered his home after an escalating verbal argument. The incident is still under investigation but is currently being investigated as a self-defense shooting. Illingworth has been cooperating with Detectives throughout the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Josephine County District Attorney’s Office and the OSP Forensic Lab.
Vehicle Eludes, Crashes on Highway 62 in Eagle Point (Photo)

EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A car has crashed after attempting to elude Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies this afternoon in Eagle Point. A JCSO deputy attempted to pull over a black 2015 BMW around 12 pm on Highway 62 at South Shasta Avenue after observing the vehicle driving recklessly. The suspect vehicle eluded and crashed into two other cars on Highway 62 near Dutton Road. One suspect was taken into custody from the vehicle. Another suspect fled on foot and was picked up by an uninvolved motorist. Medford Police Department (MPD) officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and apprehended the suspect. One victim from the crash was transported to a local hospital.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: White City woman died in Brookings Harbor auto-pedestrian crash

BROOKINGS, Ore. -- NewsWatch 12 has confirmation tonight that an afternoon incident at Brookings Harbor claimed the life of a White City woman. The Curry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident at the port at Brookings Harbor, reportedly involving three people being hit by a vehicle. A Curry County official says the crash killed one person, sent another to the hospital, and brought Oregon State Police into the investigation.
Out of Control Van, July 5

An out of control van struck several people and vehicles attending a Fourth of July event in Harbor Monday, July 4, resulting in the death of a 38-year old female from White City in Southern Oregon. Witnesses reported the van’s driver, identified as 66-year old Paul Armenta, of Brookings, appeared as if he had passed out behind the wheel. The Econo van went through the crowd striking several people including Hiedei Bailey. Three were transported to the hospital; however, Bailey was pronounced deceased. The other two were treated. The van also struck a couple of parked RVs. The investigation is continuing.
Josephine County Sheriffs search for missing woman

Grants Pass, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information regarding a missing 61-year-old woman. Donna Lepp, also known as Donna Fink, was last seen Saturday, June 25th at her residence off Highland Ave. She does not have a vehicle and is thought to be on...
Police logs, July 4

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 30, 4:19 a.m., California & Madrona, “disorderly conduct,” 32-year old Danny Ray O’Dell charged with Disorderly Conduct & Criminal Mischief III, “O’Dell was cited lieu custody.”. Fuel Theft. According to an entry on the NBPD...
Shooting leaves one dead in Cave Junction

An early morning shooting in Cave Junction left one man dead on Thursday, according to Oregon State Police. Sheriff deputies from Josephine County responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Browntown Road in Cave Junction around 3:30 AM Thursday. William Illingworth, 47, of Cave...
Josephine County homeowner shoots, kills man during argument

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are investigating a shooting in Josephine County that left one person dead early Thursday morning. At about 3:30 a.m. OSP Troopers responded to the 100 block of Browntown Road after receiving a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Jacob Benson dead from a gunshot wound.
THREE INJURED IN HEAD-ON CRASH THAT SHUT DOWN LOCAL HIGHWAY FOR OVER TWO HOURS

PRESTON — The July 4 weekend got off to a near tragic start in Southeast Idaho when three people were injured in a head-on crash near Preston. The impact of the collision nearly obliterated the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV and Dodge Dart sedan involved in the 9:15 p.m. Friday crash on Highway 36 in the Mink Creek area northeast of Preston. Somehow the 80-year-old male driver and his 78-year-old female...
Selma fire leaves ash and debris of structure

SELMA, Ore. --A Selma area shop and barn is gone today after a weekend fire destroyed the structure. The Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says the Saturday night fire burned the building in the 6400 block of Lakeshore Drive. IVFD says its responded around 8pm along with American Medical Response...
Police logs, June 30

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 28, 4:37 p.m., 2300 block Tremont Ave., “traffic stop/warrant service,” 29-year old Jacob Matthew Rhyner arrested on Douglas Co. SO warrant charging FTA on Theft I & Criminal DWS; Reedsport Justice Court for Theft II; Albany PD for Theft III, “Ryner transported to Reedsport Jail Douglas County warrants, Ryner cited lieu of custody on Albany warrant and DWS-Misdemeanor.”
Three suspects charged related to overdose incidents in Jackson County Jail

Three women were arraigned last week on charges related to overdose incidents at the Jackson County Jail on June 20, 2022. Sylvia Rose Hutchinson-Hernandez, Jennifer Rene Wilkes, and Sheena Ann Cortez were each arraigned on June 23, 2022. bail for each is set at $200,000. Their next court appearances are scheduled for June 30.
DRIVER INJURED IN TUESDAY NIGHT WRECK

The driver was injured in a wreck Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 p.m. a rollover accident was reported in the 14000 block of Old Highway 99 South in the Myrtle Creek area. The 54-year old male occupant was traveling north on the road...
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE VERSUS DOG COLLISION

An Arizona man was hospitalized after a motorcycle versus dog collision Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the accident happened at 8:10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Bullock Road in the Oakland area. A deputy arrived and found a motorcycle on the side of the road....
