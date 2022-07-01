FATAL SHOOTING IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:30 AM, Josephine County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Browntown Road in southern Josephine County for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival it was learned the victim was deceased and the reporting person was the shooter. The Oregon State Police Major Crime Team was requested by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office to assume lead on the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed, William Illingworth (47) of Cave Junction, shot and killed a Jacob Benson (42) who had entered his home after an escalating verbal argument. The incident is still under investigation but is currently being investigated as a self-defense shooting. Illingworth has been cooperating with Detectives throughout the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Josephine County District Attorney’s Office and the OSP Forensic Lab.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO