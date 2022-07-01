ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Rubin tours the Disney Wish Royal Suite

By Kobe Siy, Sam Rubin
 4 days ago

Sam Rubin is on the Disney Wish cruise as it sails to the Bahamas. He got to tour the ship’s most luxurious stateroom, the “Aurora Royal Suite.”

KTLA 5 is a promotional partner with Disney and we want to make your Disney cruise wishes come true.

Complete and submit the form here for your chance to win a vacation of your very own aboard the Disney Wish, including round-trip airfare to Orlando, a 4-night cruise for 4 people to the Bahamas, meals aboard the ship, and more.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 1, 2022.

