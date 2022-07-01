ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamrock, TX

Several cattle killed, others loose after crash on I-40 near Shamrock

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
Several cattle were killed and others loose after a crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 40 near Shamrock Thursday night.

At 10:59 p.m. Thursday, the Shamrock Fire Department (SFD) was dispatched to the area of I-40 at mile marker 152 near Shamrock, on a Car vs. Cow call.

SFD arrived on the scene and found two vehicles collided with several cattle.

There was extensive damage to the involved vehicles, with no significant injuries reported on the human parties.

Approximately nine cows were killed in the incident, and several more were still loose on the roadway. Two cowboys rode down the median of I-40 and helped with wrangling in the cows and clearing the road way with assistance from SFD.

Shamrock Fire Department would like to thank Cutter McLain and Bart Nichols as well as the women travelling with them for the help they provided to keep us as well as the travelers safe, according to a Facebook post by SFD.

The road was cleared and traffic resumed.

