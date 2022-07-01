ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Free, walk-in vaccine clinic opens in Valley River Mall

By Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick, Register-Guard
 4 days ago
Lane County Public Health and the Oregon Health Authority have opened a walk-in space at the Valley River Mall where anyone can walk in and get COVID-10 vaccines.

The "vaccine storefront" is meant to reduce barriers in the way of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic will offer all three COVID-19 vaccines, including a booster and pediatric doses. No appointments are needed, the clinic is walk-in only and is free of charge.

“Access is one of our guiding principles in public health and this clinic was conceived around making getting your shot as easy as possible,” Lane County Public Health Manager, Dr. Jocelyn Warren, said in a news release. “Community members can ride public transportation, couple their trip with shopping or entertainment, and enjoy air conditioning, all while improving their own, their family‘s, and their community’s health.”

The clinic can be found at 293 Valley River Center between Round 1 Bowling and Amusement and the Department of Motor Vehicles, in the northeast section of the mall. It's open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

