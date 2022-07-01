ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Supermarket giants have lost their 'appetite' to cut fuel prices, drivers warned – as retailers report surge in verbal abuse towards forecourt staff

By Walter Finch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Supermarkets have stopped cutting fuel prices to entice customers to their forecourts in spite of a dip in wholesale costs, motorists have been warned.

Figures from data firm Experian show that the big four supermarkets have not passed on their savings to their customers even as the cost of living crisis bites.

Latest numbers show that the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.4p on Thursday, while diesel rose to 199.1p.

The unprecedentedly sky high prices have driven a wave of verbal abuse towards forecourt staff by angry drivers, retailers have reported.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the rise in the price of petrol illustrates 'the biggest retailers' resistance to reduce their pump prices in line with the lower wholesale cost of unleaded'.

He went on: 'Rather than passing on some of the savings they are benefiting from, they are clearly banking on the wholesale market moving up again which is disappointing for drivers who are desperate to see an end to ever-rising prices.

'Sadly, there no longer seems to be any appetite among the big four supermarkets to drive customers into their stores with lower pump prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkfER_0gSHwVbp00
Petrol prices reached record figures this week despite a fall in the wholesale price of petrol. The wholesale price includes product cost and fuel duty. The retail price includes product cost, fuel duty, delivery and distribution, retail margin (forecourt costs and retailer’s profit) and VAT. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QoLvn_0gSHwVbp00
Motorists can expect to pay in the region of 191p per litre according to data from the AA

'We question whether we will ever see much competition between supermarkets over fuel again, let alone a so-called 'price war''.

The wholesale price includes product cost and fuel duty. The retail price includes product cost, fuel duty, delivery and distribution, retail margin (forecourt costs and retailer’s profit) and VAT.

Petrol retailers have come in for sharp criticism for a 'classic example of rocket and feather pricing', with pump prices not mirroring wholesale costs.

The concept of rocket and feather pricing for fuel involves retailers quickly hiking pump prices when the cost of oil rises, but being slow to pass on the benefits of decreases in oil prices.

The RAC claimed significant reductions in wholesale costs for petrol mean companies have a 'clear opportunity' to stop continuously hiking pump prices.

And drivers across Britain have been letting front line workers know about their feelings towards the retailers' unwarranted price hiking.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at the AA, said: 'With Wimbledon well under way, drivers may be forgiven for borrowing the iconic rant from John McEnroe as they pull up to the pump - 'You cannot be serious!'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7J58_0gSHwVbp00
Diesel car owners can expect to pay almost £2 a litre when they go to fill up at one of the big four supermarkets

'However, with some reports of aggressive behaviour towards forecourt staff, we urge people to channel the zen-like mentality of Roger Federer when refuelling and not abuse staff.

'It is not their fault, which is why the AA is directly challenging the Government, retailers and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to find a quick and effective solution.'

Asked today if another fuel duty cut could be on the cards, a spokesman for Boris Johnson highlighted the 5p cut in March 'which we've repeatedly called on all retailers to pass on to consumers'.

Pressed on the subject he added: 'Well, as the Chancellor said before, we obviously keep the support we provide to the public under review. And that obviously remains the case.'

The Competition and Markets Authority launched a 'short and focused review' of fuel prices earlier this month after a request by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQc42_0gSHwVbp00
Prices at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.4p on Thursday, while diesel rose to 199.1p, the latest 24-hour period figures are available for. Pictured: BP Petrol station at Reading Services this week

A 5p per litre reduction in fuel duty implemented by the Treasury in March has not stopped prices from soaring.

Retailers hit back at accustions of 'rocket and feather pricing', claiming to have been 'unfairly scapegoated' for the price rises and arguing that the 5p saving had been passed on.

Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, commented: 'The briefings provided by Government spokespeople to the media indicate that ministers do not understand how fuel prices are set.

'We have contacted the secretary of state for business on multiple occasions offering to meet and explain fuel pricing. However, we are yet to receive a response.'

The furore over petrol pricing has prompted fuel thefts at forecourts to surge by up to 61 per cent as drivers struggle to afford spiralling pump prices.

Industry bosses revealed the worrying trend yesterday, with about 50,000 ‘drive-offs’ and ‘no means to pay’ incidents happening monthly across the UK.

The average value of each fuel theft has surged from £53.28 to £78.19 and Mr Balmer said that it could cost the industry £25 million a year.

He said ‘drive-offs’ – where a motorist fills up and makes no attempt to pay – and people being unable to pay had collectively surged 61 per cent this year compared with the same period last year. He said: ‘In terms of fuel thefts, it’s going through the roof.

‘We also then have “no means to pay” incidents, when somebody fills up and then they say they have left their wallet or purse at home and can’t pay. That comes in at about another £16 million.

He said police refuse to deal with the incidents valued at less than £100.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden threatens oil companies with 'emergency powers' if they don't increase supply: Slams their 'historically high profit margins' while families see gas prices hit record highs above $5 per gallon

Joe Biden is calling on seven of the top oil companies to do something to help quell surging gas prices after accusing them of intentionally exacerbating the strain on Americans' pocketbooks after the average price per gallon surpassed $5.00. The president is sending letters Wednesday to Marathon Petroleum Corp., Valero...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Roger Federer
Person
John Mcenroe
Daily Mail

Tenants who are on benefits will be offered new package to help them buy their own homes as Boris Johnson rekindles Thatcher's 'Right to Buy' revolution

Benefits income could be used to get mortgages under plans being unveiled by Boris Johnson to relaunch his premiership. In the wake of the Tory confidence vote meltdown, the PM is making a major speech in Lancashire vowing to revive Margaret Thatcher's housing revolution for low-income families. He will announce...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price War#Supermarkets#Experian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
One Green Planet

Man Sentenced After Selling Thousands of Devices That Allow Trucks to Bypass Emission Controls

A truck mechanic from North Carolina was sentenced for selling thousands of devices that allow truck owners to bypass emission controls. Matthew Sidney Geouge pled guilty last year to violating the Clean Air Act and tax evasion. The 35-year-old has been sentenced to a year in prison for selling the devices that bypass emission control systems and produce hundreds of times more pollution than standard regulations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

463K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy