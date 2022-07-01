ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Fire damages Cortland apartment building

1037qcountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A fire in Cortland. The...

1037qcountry.com

13 WHAM

Fire at Ferrara Lumber store in Seneca Falls under investigation

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — The Seneca Falls Fire Department is investigating a large fire at Ferrara Lumber, a home improvement store, Sunday night. Authorities say the fire started around 5:30 p.m. At least 15 fire crews responded to the scene along with three ambulances. It took fire crews several...
SENECA FALLS, NY
Romesentinel.com

Man hospitalized after Augusta crash

AUGUSTA — A southern New York man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash at Berry Farm and Wells Gifford roads Saturday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Harold Swartwout, 62, of Hancock, Delaware County, was eastbound on Berry Farm around 3:30 p.m. Saturday...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Water from canal helped to put out Seneca Falls fire

Massive flames ripped through a Seneca Falls staple, Ferrara Lumber. You can see the heavy smoke and crews battling the flames. Carly Brown said that people are devastated by the damage. “Our neighbor in our building, she found out about it, she was like I can’t believe this is terrible she was almost in tears because of it,” Brown said.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Cortland, NY
Cortland, NY
Crime & Safety
WNBF News Radio 1290

20 Years Since the First Death of a Broome Sheriff’s Deputy in the Line of Duty

July 4 will always have a somber meaning for long-time residents of Broome County and especially local law enforcement officers. It has been 20 years since a peaceful, sunny Independence Day was shattered by word that a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy had been brutally gunned down in a Kirkwood park. It was the first death of a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy in the line of duty.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Quick knockdown saves home after grill fire in Rome

ROME — The damage was contained by city firefighters after an outdoor grill on Northwood Drive in Rome caught fire to the residence Sunday afternoon, according to the Rome Fire Department. Deputy Fire Chief Michael H. Liddy Jr. said the family at 7978 Northwood Drive was heating up the...
ROME, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 20, 2022 through June 26, 2022 there were 118 calls for service, and they responded to four motor vehicle accidents. The police also reported the following arrests. A male, 19 years old from Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police looking for alleged Weis Markets steak thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying an alleged steak thief from Weis Markets over the holiday weekend. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of a man at Weis Markets, saying he allegedly stole about $250 worth of premium steaks around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. […]
ELMIRA, NY
localsyr.com

Arrest issued in the Town of Salina for incident on July 3

SALINA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that one person has been arrested after firing a handgun during an argument on July 3 at approximately 1:10 p.m. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Garden City Drive for a “shots fired” call. Deputies along with members of...
Romesentinel.com

Oneida police arrests, June 23 to June 28

ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Jessica N. Quijano, 26, of Rome, was issued a criminal summons on June 28 for second-degree harassment. • Shawn G. Dieni, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket on June 28 for third-degree mischief. • Tyler...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Recent state police arrests, June 23 to June 30

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Madison, Herkimer and Oneida counties:. • Joshua M. Koester, 41, of Hobe Sound, Florida, was charged in Vienna on June 30 with third-degree possession of a weapon. • Erik R. Martin, 43, of Clay, Onondaga County, was charged in...
ONEIDA, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Man using credit card without owner’s knowledge

(WSYR-TV) — The Dewitt Police Department would like our NewsChannel 9 viewers to be ‘On the Lookout’ for a man who allegedly used a credit card without the knowledge or permission of the owner. The card was used at Walmart and several Asian Food market stores around Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

State Police Arrest Groton Man with Multiple “Ghost Guns”

New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca arrested 23 year old Samual H. Bucko of Groton, NY on June 24th. Troopers charged him with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, all felonies.
GROTON, NY
The Ithaca Voice

One arrested after attempted robbery Friday night

ITHACA, N.Y.—One man was arrested Friday night after attempting to break into an apartment in the West End. Police said they arrested Donta T. Braxton, 47 years old of Ithaca, for third-degree attempted robbery, third-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief after an incident around 9 p.m. Friday night at the West Village Apartment complex.
ITHACA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD announce arrest in Taco Bell ‘shots fired’ incident

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that there has been an arrest made in the ‘shots fired’ incident that took place at the North Utica Taco Bell on June 30th. According to police, Thursday evening, investigators received information that the alleged suspect of...
UTICA, NY

