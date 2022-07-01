Fire damages Cortland apartment building

Massive flames ripped through a Seneca Falls staple, Ferrara Lumber. You can see the heavy smoke and crews battling the flames. Carly Brown said that people are devastated by the damage. “Our neighbor in our building, she found out about it, she was like I can’t believe this is terrible she was almost in tears because of it,” Brown said.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO