Fire damages Cortland apartment building

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — The Seneca Falls Fire Department is investigating a large fire at Ferrara Lumber, a home improvement store, Sunday night. Authorities say the fire started around 5:30 p.m. At least 15 fire crews responded to the scene along with three ambulances. It took fire crews several...
AUGUSTA — A southern New York man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash at Berry Farm and Wells Gifford roads Saturday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Harold Swartwout, 62, of Hancock, Delaware County, was eastbound on Berry Farm around 3:30 p.m. Saturday...
Massive flames ripped through a Seneca Falls staple, Ferrara Lumber. You can see the heavy smoke and crews battling the flames. Carly Brown said that people are devastated by the damage. “Our neighbor in our building, she found out about it, she was like I can’t believe this is terrible she was almost in tears because of it,” Brown said.
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The busy streets of Watkins Glen were interrupted by sirens Sunday morning as fire trucks raced to a structure fire on state Route 14. The fire broke out at the Chieftain Motel on SR 14 sometime after 11 a.m. According to the fire chief at the scene, they reported to […]
The Camillus Police Department says they recovered more than $6,000 in illegal fireworks over the weekend. Thanks to a tip from the public multiple law enforcement agencies around Camillus were able to work together and seize $6,000 in fireworks. “Thank you to the tipster and our partners in the NYS...
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– In the wake of yet another mass shooting in this country, this time during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois that left six dead and more than 30 injured, communities were on edge as they tried to carry on with their regularly scheduled Independence Day festivities.
Major portions of Seneca Falls were left without power late-Sunday over the Fourth of July weekend after a fire raged through Ferrara Lumber on Bayard Street. The call came in around 5:30 p.m., according to first responders at the scene. The fire reportedly began on the eastern half of the...
July 4 will always have a somber meaning for long-time residents of Broome County and especially local law enforcement officers. It has been 20 years since a peaceful, sunny Independence Day was shattered by word that a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy had been brutally gunned down in a Kirkwood park. It was the first death of a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy in the line of duty.
ROME — The damage was contained by city firefighters after an outdoor grill on Northwood Drive in Rome caught fire to the residence Sunday afternoon, according to the Rome Fire Department. Deputy Fire Chief Michael H. Liddy Jr. said the family at 7978 Northwood Drive was heating up the...
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 20, 2022 through June 26, 2022 there were 118 calls for service, and they responded to four motor vehicle accidents. The police also reported the following arrests. A male, 19 years old from Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying an alleged steak thief from Weis Markets over the holiday weekend. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of a man at Weis Markets, saying he allegedly stole about $250 worth of premium steaks around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. […]
SALINA N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that one person has been arrested after firing a handgun during an argument on July 3 at approximately 1:10 p.m. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Garden City Drive for a “shots fired” call. Deputies along with members of...
ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests:. • Jessica N. Quijano, 26, of Rome, was issued a criminal summons on June 28 for second-degree harassment. • Shawn G. Dieni, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket on June 28 for third-degree mischief. • Tyler...
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Madison, Herkimer and Oneida counties:. • Joshua M. Koester, 41, of Hobe Sound, Florida, was charged in Vienna on June 30 with third-degree possession of a weapon. • Erik R. Martin, 43, of Clay, Onondaga County, was charged in...
(WSYR-TV) — The Dewitt Police Department would like our NewsChannel 9 viewers to be ‘On the Lookout’ for a man who allegedly used a credit card without the knowledge or permission of the owner. The card was used at Walmart and several Asian Food market stores around Syracuse.
New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca arrested 23 year old Samual H. Bucko of Groton, NY on June 24th. Troopers charged him with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, all felonies.
ITHACA, N.Y.—One man was arrested Friday night after attempting to break into an apartment in the West End. Police said they arrested Donta T. Braxton, 47 years old of Ithaca, for third-degree attempted robbery, third-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief after an incident around 9 p.m. Friday night at the West Village Apartment complex.
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from June 12 to 18:. Critical violations: None reported. Violations: Two large loaves of bread stored uncovered on shelf on back deck of facility (corrected - loaves moved inside to kitchen). Employee drinks and snacks stored on...
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that there has been an arrest made in the ‘shots fired’ incident that took place at the North Utica Taco Bell on June 30th. According to police, Thursday evening, investigators received information that the alleged suspect of...
(WSYR-TV)– Many festivities are happening around Central New York today, which are causing some road closures. A list of when and where some festivities are happening is provided below:. Auburn– The Auburn Fire Department will be hosting a chicken BBQ from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The parade will...
