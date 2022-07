Jeremy from Lakewood writes, “What’s driving you crazy? One thing that drives me crazy in the more rural parts of Colorado is the lack of "No Passing Zone" signs at the end of passing zones. I've driven all over the west and most states are pretty good about placing "No Passing Zone" signs at the end of a passing zone so you can see where it ends before you begin passing a slower vehicle. I have observed very few of these signs in Colorado. It makes it very unsafe to pass because it is hard to see where a passing zone ends, especially when the pavement markings are worn. Some highways may look straight and safe to pass, but there may be a slight vertical curve that makes it unsafe to pass. When coming upon these, it is often hard to see that the passing zone has ended until it is too late. I think this is a major safety issue and probably contributes to many unsafe passes and possibly terrible accidents.”

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO