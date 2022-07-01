ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applegate, OR

Collings Mountain Fire is completely lined

By Mike Zacchino
KDRV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District issued their final update on the Collings Mountain Fire. The fire was completely lined as of Thursday evening and had grown to nine acres. The cause of the fire, located on private land approximately 1.5 miles west of Applegate Lake, is...

