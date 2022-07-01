ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

History: Architect John Byers' authentic design was desert home to Cary Grant

By Tracy Conrad
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jiz0z_0gSHsuci00

Enamored of historical building techniques, John Byers embraced California's early heritage. Born in Michigan in 1875 after the Civil War, the transplant to sunny Santa Monica understood the delicious textures, distinctive massing and gracious living uniquely afforded by early Californian architecture. He would become the quintessential practitioner of it.

After receiving a degree in Electrical Engineering from of the University of Michigan he went on to do graduate work at Harvard University. Fluent in French and Spanish, he worked at the North American Academy in Montevideo, Uruguay, before arriving in Southern California after the turn of the century where he taught romance languages at Santa Monica High School. After the school day was over, Byers would work as a translator for Mexican workmen on construction sites where he learned how to build with adobe. He began his architectural career building houses for his own family in this manner.

Byers completed his first commission in 1916 for a house at 510 Lincoln Boulevard for the principal of Santa Monica High School, W.F. Barnum. Over the following decades, he proceeded to design and build dozens of homes on the most fashionable streets in the new neighborhoods of Brentwood, Pacific Palisades and Santa Monica in the architectural vernacular he called "Latin Houses."

Fascinated by traditional Mexican and Spanish methods, Byers wrote several articles in the 1920s and 1930s on the construction of adobe houses and the style's influence on California architecture. He established his own workshop, employing Mexican craftsmen to create and install adobe brick, decorative tile, wrought iron and woodwork that were in demand for tony Southern California houses. He named his company the John Byers Organization for the Design and Building of Latin Houses.

In 1931 the Los Angeles Times noted: "Styles of residential architecture particularly suited to Southern California are featured in the exhibition of the work of John byers, architect. ... Spanish colonial, early California and the Mexican ranch house types ... are included in the display as well as the many other styles devoid of virtuosity and sophistication which are declared suitable to this climate and country. All types of construction have been used by architect Byers in his residential work. He is largely responsible for the revival in the use of adobe, but he does not specialize in this kind of construction, it is stated. Each house to be designed is said to be a problem and the most suitable type of material for the location and style of architecture is one of the solutions that the architect must find. The collection of photographs and sketches of John Byers' work is declared to illustrate the charm and beauty which it is possible to incorporate into these solutions."

Byers soon became known as Santa Monica's most important architect and builder. He acted as a consultant for the development of Rancho Santa Fe and other projects in California, Nevada and Arizona. Byers told the Los Angeles Times on May 17, 1931: "Buildings of adobe are replete with a delicate and elusive charm and there is an easy plasticity about the material that makes it particularly suitable to the Spanish or California type of architecture."

Despite being self-taught, by 1926 Byers was a licensed architect. Described by David Gebhard and Robert Winters in their definitive Los Angeles architecture guidebook, Byers' "designs set an example which others followed to good effect, making northern Santa Monica an architectural monument of traditional images of the twenties and thirties." He soon had an impressive list of clients, including Hollywood luminaires Norma Shearer and Irving Thalberg, Shirley Temple, Joel McCrea, Buster Crabbe, Constance Talmadge, King Vidor and J. Paul Getty. He went on to design Ray Bradbury's house, the club house at Brentwood Country Club, (where he was a member and an avid golfer) and the Miles Playhouse in Santa Monica.

Conjuring up the romantic past of California during the Mexican Rancheros, Byers' designs were as practical as they were graceful, and they translated perfectly to the desert.

Dr. J.J. Kocher is best known for the architectural commission that caused Albert Frey to move to the desert. Frey, casting about for something to do after the Aluminaire House, was sent to the desert to design Kocher's professional offices by his brother, A. Lawrence Kocher, managing editor of Architectural Record.

But years before the modernist masterpiece, the savvy Kocher imported Byers from the coast for his 1930 desert house. Byers' genius and commitment to indigenous architectural forms are abundantly in evidence in this house where he produced something entirely authentic in an older language.

Named "Las Palomas," Spanish for "The Doves," the house sits on an expansive lot with views to San Jacinto to the west and the Little San Bernardino Mountains to the east. Unusual for Palm Springs at the time, it featured a second story with endless vistas in both directions. The house was separated into two wings: one for the common spaces of living room and kitchen; and one, across a breezeway adorned with elaborate wrought-iron gates, for the bedrooms. Each bedroom had its own bathroom and kiva fireplace.

Modeled on an Andalusian farmhouse, Las Palomas was purchased by actor Cary Grant and his third wife, Betsy Drake, in 1954, after his divorce from heiress Barbara Hutton. Grant had been in the desert with Hutton and decided to stay.

During his ownership, the legendary actor made it a gathering spot for celebrities and the Old Hollywood elite, including, among others, Alfred Hitchcock, Clark Gable, Grace Kelly, Katharine Hepburn, Howard Hughes and Frank Sinatra. A lifelong supporter of the U.S. armed forces, Grant also made a practice of hosting events for the troops stationed at the nearby 29 Palms Marine Corps base. Grant lived at Las Palomas for the next 18 years. During his residency he made his most famous films: "To Catch A Thief" (1955), "Houseboat" (1958), "North by Northwest" (1959), "Charade" (1963) and "Father Goose" (1964).

The house has had multiple owners since Grant sold it in 1972, including some famous people who prefer to remain anonymous. It has endured some ignominious attempts at remodel and improvement. One sympathetic expansion though saw an addition to the kitchen/living room side of the house by Wallace Neff, another famous practitioner of the Spanish style in California. But remarkably, the house has remained largely intact throughout the near century since it was built.

Even more notable is that the expansive grounds have remained unsubdivided, having escaped the sad fate of most of the surrounding lots. The gardens are now mature, creating a lush oasis where once there was open desert. Settled within that oasis, the soulfulness, grace and historic authenticity of Byers' design persists.

Tracy Conrad is president of the Palm Springs Historical Society. The Thanks for the Memories column appears Sundays in The Desert Sun. Write to her at pshstracy@gmail.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: History: Architect John Byers' authentic design was desert home to Cary Grant

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools in California

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Pasadena: Best Places to visit in Pasadena, CA

“The San Gabriel Mountains back the city of Pasadena, approximately 10 miles northeast of Los Angeles. It's a city of history and beautiful weather, and perhaps best known for its January 1st Tournament of Roses, as well as the college football Rose Bowl. This esteemed collegiate event takes place at Rose Bowl Stadium and literally takes over the streets every year."
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff Visit Santa Monica Fire Station

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visited a Santa Monica fire station Monday, where Harris briefly addressed the deadly shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Harris, who was at her Brentwood home this weekend, arrived via motorcade at Santa Monica...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Brentwood, CA
State
Nevada State
City
Palm Springs, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
Palm Springs, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
Arizona State
Local
California Entertainment
nomadlawyer.org

Rancho Palos Verdes: Best 7 Places to visit in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

"Rancho Palos Verdes, a small community in Los Angeles County, California is nestled in the Palos Verdes Hills, perched on top of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. It is a wealthy suburb in Los Angeles, known for its spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and great beaches." Point Vicente Interpretive Centre...
luxury-houses.net

This $24,995,000 World Class Home in Laguna Beach Sits on A Dramatic Promontory Setting with Premium Views Capture The Ocean and Beach

The Home in Laguna Beach is one of the world’s finest oceanfront estates features a circular drive, park-like grounds and a spacious courtyard now available for sale. This home located at 32 N La Senda Dr, Laguna Beach, California; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Andy Stavros (Phone: 949-290-0139) & Joshua Altman (Phone: 310-819-3250) at Douglas Elliman of California for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Laguna Beach.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Where to watch Independence Day parades in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Parades marking the 246th anniversary of the nation's independence will be held throughout Los Angeles County Monday, including in Santa Monica, where health care, public safety and food service workers will be honored for their work during the coronavirus pandemic. SUGGESTED: Where to watch 4th of July...
smobserved.com

LA County Has Bail Again; Texas-style Lawsuits Against Illegal Gun Sales in CA; Feds Barred Again From Vax Mandate on Their Employees; CA Legislature Moving Toward Drug Injection Sites and Other Stories: Monday Morning Memo

George Gascón claims L.A. County is safer 'in some areas' because of his policies despite rise in violent crime over past year. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón joined local station KTLA 5 Saturday morning to defend his record as he faces a potential recall. Gascón was asked by news anchors Lynette Romero and Mark Meester to respond to those criticizing him as a "soft-on-crime" DA as L.A. has seen an 8.6% rise in violent crime over the past year. When pressed on if he believed L.A. county was safer because of what he had done, Gascón responded, "Yeah, in some areas it is."
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shirley Temple
Person
Howard Hughes
Person
Cary Grant
Person
Constance Talmadge
Person
Buster Crabbe
Person
Irving Thalberg
Person
Norma Shearer
Person
Katharine Hepburn
Person
Clark Gable
worldnationnews.com

World’s 2 largest helicopters back on duty to fight wildfires in Southern California

A fleet of planes, including two of the world’s largest water-dropping helicopters, return to duty this summer, as years of drought coupled with warmer temperatures increase the risk of wildfires in Southern California. The Quick Response Force is made up of a mobile fire-retardant base, a firefighting helicopter, another...
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita celebrates Independence Day (VIDEO)

Star-spangled banners and expressions of patriotism decorated the route at Santa Clarita’s first in-person Fourth of July parade since 2019. With sights of kids playing, people conversing with old friends, and just about everyone enjoying themselves, it was difficult to sense that the celebration even had a hiatus. This...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 11 Best Swap Meets And Flea Markets In Los Angeles In 2022

With the glitz and the glamor often associated with L.A., it’s hard to imagine going shopping anywhere without spending your life savings. Not everything you buy there needs to be new or designer, though. There are plenty of ways to complement your wardrobe or your home that’s chic and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Californian#Electrical Engineering#Harvard University#Mexican#Santa Monica High School#Spanish
nypressnews.com

Column: What memorials for aborted fetuses tell us

Deep in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Boyle Heights, a longer-than-usual tombstone lies near a chain-link fence. “In Memory of the 16,500 Precious Unborn Buried Here, Oct. 6, 1985,” it reads in blanched-out letters. Strands of stringy lawn are beginning to overtake it. Little about this scene hints at...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fox40jackson.com

Los Angeles warehouse goes up in flames

A vacant warehouse in Los Angeles, California, went up in flames Sunday evening, with fire shooting through the roof as fire officials attempted to tame the flames. The massive fire started shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in a building in the Woodland Hills neighborhood. Fire shoots through the roof of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

A beautiful reimagining and rescuing of a historic Los Cerritos home

Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
InsideHook

Auction of Bel Air Megamansion Sparks Legal Claims

A year and a half ago, a mansion in Bel Air went on the market. Though, to be honest, “mansion” doesn’t really do the home known as “The One” justice. “Megamansion,” perhaps? It wasn’t small — The One is over 100,000 square feet in size. By comparison, an article in The Atlantic from 2019 cited the average home size in the country as being around “1,600 or 1,650 square feet.” Imagine a house that’s the size of a neighborhood. That’s The One.
BEL AIR, MD
spectrumnews1.com

Santa Monica to investigate recently uncovered beachfront land deed

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — This week the Santa Monica City Council voted to allocate $10,000 to the city attorney so he can investigate a deed from 134 years ago. The recently uncovered deed from March 3, 1888 allegedly leaves hundreds of square feet of beachfront land to veterans — residents of the West LA VA home.
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy