ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

‘OPB Politics Now’: The future of abortion and privacy in the Pacific Northwest

By Dirk VanderHart, Lauren Dake, Amelia Templeton
opb.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour browser does not support the audio element. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court...

www.opb.org

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Slate

The Real Target of the Supreme Court’s EPA Decision

In yet another major blow to democratic constitutionalism, the Supreme Court ruled in West Virginia v. EPA that the Clean Air Act does not give EPA authority to regulate the power grid as a whole. The decision will likely limit the EPA’s authority to address climate change across the board. But the issue is even broader. The opinion undermines the federal regulatory state that Congress has established—with the court’s blessing—over the past 200 years. Using a legal rule of its own invention that defies the intent of Congress, the court has struck at the heart of government agencies’ ability to protect the public.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy