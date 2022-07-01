DA Davidson welcomes two recent high school graduates as new hires

DA Davidson and Great Falls Public Schools recently hosted a Signing Day for two recent graduates and new hires to the company as well as four summer interns.

These future business professionals were celebrated with their own signing day at the DA Davidson Liberty Center where these young professional received certificates. This event was held in a similar fashion to sports signing day for college.

In the press release by GFPS, “Not every future pro will wear a ball glove or cleats or carry a racket. Some will wear a stethoscope, don a welder’s helmet, begin their career in business or carry a micrometer.”

Charles Weibel

Weibel is a recent graduate from Great Falls High School. He was hired by DA Davidson for its Operations Team. He was a member of Business Professionals Association where he found his passion for coding and even competed in HTML competitions for BPA that helped prepare him for the professional world. His career plans aren’t completely solidified yet, however, Weibel said he wants to be able to work with computers, saying, “all of my plans are with computers. So I have a love for computers [and to] just help everybody here. I'm seeing a lot of places where I could improve and make faster automations.”

“I’m just loving it [at DA Davidson]. It's one of the best jobs I've ever had and I'm hoping it'll be a career that'll take me forward and like for 40 years.”

Archer Throckmorton

Throckmorton is a recent high school graduate from GFH and a new hire at DA Davidson in its Operations department. In high school he took business classes and was apart of many extracurricular activities such as wrestling, choir, theater, and band which has instilled professionalism and discipline that has helped in his new role. Throckmorton said his career goals go beyond this role currently but it will help him.

“It does, it does go a little bit beyond this. But I'm not sure in what way I do want to give back to the community in some way and come back as a teacher and work for the district,” Throckmorton said. He describe this opportunity as “fantastic.”

Ethan Egan – IT Intern

Egan is a student at Montana State University and a Great Falls High alum. He is currently studying accounting at MSU. Through DA Davidson IT Summer internship, he hopes to gain experience.

“I hope to gain experience in an office environment. Meeting people, networking in the business space. I've never really worked a real job before. I worked with my dad all through high school construction. So this is kind of my introduction to the world of business, office job, you know, dressing up every day and all that.”

Egan hopes to be an accountant and possibly obtain his Masters. He is “very excited” for this opportunity and says, “I appreciate the opportunity that Davidson has given me and I look forward to another month and a half here. Meeting new people.”

Baylee Furthmyer- IT intern

Furthmyer is also an IT Summer Intern. She currently attends MSU, double majoring in marketing and management and minoring in small business management entrepreneurship. By joining BPA in high school, it has helped her narrow down a career path of business. In addition to exposure to business, BPA has given her the experience and helped start her career in the business communities.

“Well, with it not being my majors, I've learned a lot. Like, so far, we've been programming all these computers settings, I wouldn't have no idea. Just a lot of different projects, but nothing I would have done without this internship,” Furthmyer said. In one word she describes this opportunity as “educational”.

Madison George

George is a former C.M. Russell High Rustler but now attends Arizona State University to major in psychology and is now a Summer Compliance Intern.

“I think I've gotten exposure to a lot of like, the different sides of Davidson and I've learned a lot of things about kind of the financial industry that I wasn't aware of before. You get to see more like, behind the scenes, the work that people are doing, to make sure like, everybody else's work can happen. So I feel like that's kind of what I learned is all the other thing that has to go into DA Davidson for them to be able to do their jobs.

She is currently undecided on her career plans but appreciates internship roles to try different career paths that she may or may not have interest in. George said being a part of tennis, yearbook club, and student government allowed her perspective with the addition of the preparation GFPS provided. “I think Great Falls Public Schools has done a really good job of like, preparing students kind of for the real world, or at least presenting them with opportunities to prepare themselves. So yeah. And I'm happy that I took advantage of those opportunities.”

In one word, she described her opportunity to intern as, “grateful.”

Hayden Silk

Silk, now a student at MSU studying accounting and minoring in finance, was once a student at CMR. Silk has joined DA Davidson as a Summer Compliance Intern. Silk has already been able to learn so much, saying, “There's a lot more to the finance world than I ever realized. And that compliance has a big role to do with everything in the finance world.”

"I think both I will definitely experience and Brian has been an excellent mentor is someone that I know just outside of the work world, too. And he's really he's been an excellent mentor, and definitely experienced to this one hopes to gain from an internship," he said.

Silk hopes to open his own accounting firm one day and is “ecstatic” about the opportunity to intern for DA Davidson.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: DA Davidson welcomes two recent high school graduates as new hires