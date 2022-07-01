ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida COVID-19 Inpatient Total Dips

By Local News Desk
 4 days ago
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that 3,789 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19, down from 3,841 in a Thursday count.

The new federal data also showed that 414 Florida inpatients with COVID-19 were in intensive-care units, up from 402 on Thursday.

Numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased in recent months as subvariants of the coronavirus spread.

