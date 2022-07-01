Florida COVID-19 Inpatient Total Dips

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that 3,789 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19, down from 3,841 in a Thursday count.

The new federal data also showed that 414 Florida inpatients with COVID-19 were in intensive-care units, up from 402 on Thursday.

Numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have increased in recent months as subvariants of the coronavirus spread.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement