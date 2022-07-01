ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs fans weigh in on 2022 win total, Orlando Brown and Juan Thornhill’s guarantee

By Pete Sweeney
Arrowhead Pride
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in NFL fans — including those of the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City’s fans remain awfully confident...

FanSided

Three contract decisions that will pay off for Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have made some very important contractual decisions in recent offseasons, including this one, that will pay off for years to come. When I first set out to write this article, I was originally thinking about some of the less favorable contracts the Kansas City Chiefs have on their books. With the focus on contract talks with Orlando Brown Jr., I wanted to see if there were any ugly deals that could potentially hinder the chance to ink a deal with a key piece of the offensive line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Chiefs Strategic Off-season Moves Fill Defensive Holes

A major theme for the Kansas City Chiefs is how much their defense can give them. PFF has recently been releasing their pre-season rankings for the 2022 season. Two categories that have been released are secondary rankings and defensive line rankings. The Chief’s secondary is ranked at 14, and the defensive line ranked in the bottom-half at 25.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Can Mike Danna be more than a role player in 2022?

Michael Danna has had a relatively quiet career so far for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, and to be honest, I had never heard of him at that point. I was aware of many prospects in the pre-draft process and his name never showed on my computer screen in any fashion. To be fair, many analysts may have shared the same thoughts. According to Arif Hasan’s 2020 Consensus Big Board, Mike Danna’s name did not appear in the Top 300.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Life of Fitz: Dani Welniak in Kansas City, Kansas

This edition of the Life of Fitz podcast features host Tim Fitzgerald calling his friend and former media colleague Dani Welniak in Kansas City. Welniak is a graduate of the Oklahoma State sports journalism program who started her news career in Dodge City, Kansas, covering high school sports for Catch It Kansas. After two years, she moved up to Wichita’s main station, KWCH 12, before moving to Kansas City in 2016 to join KCTV5, where she became the Sports Director in 2017. For the past six years, Welniak has reported at KCTV5 in Kansas City, recently serving as the station’s Sports Director and host of The Locker Room Show on KSMO-TV. Welniak is also a former professional women's football player, the sideline analyst for the Chiefs Radio Network from 2016 through 2019 and she recently was a member of the first all-female TV broadcast team for an NCAA FBS bowl game. On June 26, 2022, she was introduced as the new Executive Director of Communications for the Kansas City Current, the new professional women's soccer franchise, which is owned by Angie and Chris Long, as well as Brittany Mahomes. The Current recently released new renderings for the first stadium purpose-built for a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team. As part of a 50-year lease agreement with Port KC, the stadium will be built on a 7.08-acre site on the east end of the park in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, KS

