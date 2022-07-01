ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

Wednesday’s Child: Angel wants to have a forever family as she becomes a teenager

By SHARA PARK
KSLTV
 4 days ago

DRAPER, Utah – At Loveland Living Plant Aquarium there is one creature that 12-year-old Angel just had to see – the sloth. "She's in here, oh found her. She's right there!". Angel says she loves sloths because they move at the same pace she sometimes...

ksltv.com

Comments / 0

 

espn700sports.com

The Road Home Apple Tree | Help Utah’s Homeless Children

The Road Home wants to help Utah kids get back to school. The people at The Road Home know that many of us take for granted getting supplies for back to school. But a backpack, shoes, pants, and a sweater are out of reach for hundreds of homeless children in our community. ESPN 700 invites you to be a child advocate! Make a difference and send them to school with a sense of belonging.
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

Doomsday Dad Chad Daybell Believed He Was a Seer Who Could See ‘Beyond the Veil’

In December 2019, police in Rexburg, Idaho alerted the media: Two children had gone missing, along with their mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell. No one had any idea where they were. Quickly, speculation swirled—that maybe their disappearances, and their whereabouts, could be linked to the “cult-like” religious beliefs held by Vallow and Daybell. Both were avowed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Daybell had found a small amount of celebrity within Mormon circles for authoring LDS fiction and running his own book publishing company. But both Vallow and Daybell also entertained ideas at the fringes of the Mormon faith—ideas that weren’t acceptable to talk about in church on Sundays. They held study groups and scrutinized the works of “near-death experience” authors who claimed to have died and come back to life with knowledge from “beyond the veil.”
SPRINGVILLE, UT
ksl.com

'Our history matters:' Mural featuring 4 prominent Black Utah women unveiled

SALT LAKE CITY — Four prominent Black women separated by time will be brought together in a neighborhood where each once lived and worked. A new mural featuring Jane Manning James, Elizabeth Taylor, Elnora Dudley and Mignon Barker Richmond was unveiled at Richmond Park, 444 E. 600 South in Salt Lake City, on Monday. The mural will be installed in the community garden at the park once completed. The unveiling of the mural was among one of the final events in Utah's Juneteenth celebrations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Girl, 8, critically injured at Kaysville City parade

Update: Kaysville police have corrected the child victim’s age to 8 from the previously announced 12. KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old girl was critically injured during the Kaysville City parade on Monday morning. During the parade, “an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle...
KAYSVILLE, UT
303magazine.com

Review – Ty Segall Fell Disappointingly Short at the Ogden

A glaring silence hung over the room after a round of applause ushered Ty Segall — the artist of the evening — to the Ogden stage. Segall immediately set into an acoustic performance of the more timid parts of his discography. While the microphone sat nearly kissing the strings, the sound could only muster a jangle of chords that attempted to sound louder than the fans that anxiously churned in the heavy venue air.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

12-year-old caught with stack of fake bills at Park City Walmart

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-year-old boy was arrested after being caught with a stack of counterfeit bills at a Walmart store in Summit County. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at Walmart Supercenter in Park City on June 29. Deputies responded to the retail store’s reports that the boy was […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

Fireworks-related fires keeping Utah departments on edge

SANDY, Utah — The holiday weekend’s high temperatures and gusty winds have firefighters stressing. Departments in northern Utah have already dealt with firework-related fires this weekend and are asking the community to help prevent any more. “It’s something that keeps us up at night,” said Battalion Chief Matt...
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Fireworks spark a busy July 4th for crews in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fireworks were out of hand shortly after dark Monday, sending fire crews hopping countywide. It wasn’t immediately clear if Weber County’s Fourth of July night was symptomatic of the whole state, but by 11 p.m. emergency dispatchers said they had counted 14 different fire agencies called out across the county. By 11:15 p.m. things had calmed to the point that only six grass fires were still going, officials said, after about a dozen or more were reported underway since 9:30 p.m.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Expert says to give bison their space and distance

SALT LAKE CITY — In wake of two people being gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park this week, an expert says people need to give bison plenty of space and distance. “They’re not necessarily aggressive in general,” said Wendy Wilson, assistant park manager for Antelope Island State Park. “But when they feel threatened, that’s when they become aggressive because it’s a reaction to feeling threatened.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

