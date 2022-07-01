ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City has more loader truck problems as it tries to catch up on curbside pickup

By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
 4 days ago

The loader truck problems continued for the city’s Environmental Services with the department having to retire a truck from the fleet late Thursday because of mechanical issues, Director Daniel Boutwell said this morning.

Boutwell said the department will have eight loader trucks in Decatur today, with the private contractor PowerGrid adding one, to pick up residents’ bulk, curbside items. The city hired PowerGrid this week to help it make up what Boutwell said is a five-week backlog on curbside pickup.

Boutwell said the plan is to hit the 20th Avenue-Pennylane, Magnolia Street-11th Avenue, and Fleetwood Drive-Stratford Road areas in Southeast Decatur and Dunbarton-Almon Way, Farmington-Windchase-Kennilworth Road areas in Southwest Decatur.

On Thursday, city loader trucks collected 73.45 tons.

