It is now legal to buy, sell, and consume low-dose edibles that contain up to 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for those over 21 in Minnesota. This is only allowed in food or drink form and can only be purchased by those over the age of 21, similar to the legal drinking age. THC is the main active ingredient in marijuana that allows a user to get "high".

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO