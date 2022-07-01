ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohamed Salah Has The Opportunity To Become Liverpool’s Greatest Ever

By Joe Dixon
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

Following the news that Mohamed Salah has signed a contract extension at Liverpool to keep him at the club until 2025, the next three years could see him cement himself as the best Reds player of all time.

Of course, it will be no easy task. But if the Egyptian can return to the form he showed prior to his Africa Cup of Nations heartache, he holds strong claims to go down in Reds history as the greatest.

Since his arrival from Roma in 2017, he has provided a sensational 219 goals and assists in 254 matches in a Reds shirt.

The global icon has also helped guide his side to six trophies, including their first league title for 30 years, and a sixth European Cup.

Mohamed Salah celebrating Liverpool's sixth Champions League victory

(Photo by Manu Reino / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Where does Salah currently stand in the Reds most elite?

Steven Gerrard is the name top of many of the Reds’ faithful’s lists, and rightly so. The scouser was the clubs main man for over a decade, with 504 appearances for his hometown club over a 17-year stay.

Gerrard was one of the most dominant midfielders of his generation and led the Reds to eight trophies, including their infamous 2005 Champions League final comeback against AC Milan.

Ex-player and twice manager Kenny Dalglish is also a popular choice. The Scottish forward won 21 trophies with the club as a player, including six league titles in eight years. Dalglish scored and assisted 235 goals in 497 matches from 1977-1990.

Kenny Dalglish in action for Liverpool

IMAGO / Colorsport

Furthermore, the Scotsman took charge of the club in 1985 as a player-manager and won ten trophies, before he became Blackburn Rovers manager in 1991.

The 71-year-old returned to Merseyside as manager in 2011 and guided the Reds to a League Cup victory over Cardiff City, before he was replaced by Brendan Rodgers a year later.

The likes of Luis Suarez, Graeme Souness and Ian Rush are names often included in the debate, among a plethora of other landmark figures throughout the Reds' rich 130-year history.

What will Salah need to achieve over the next three years to be remembered as LFC’s greatest?

To overtake both Gerrard’s and Dalglish’s iconic statuses, Salah would need to perform to his highest level yet in a Reds shirt in the coming seasons.

If the 30-year-old can drive this world class team on to victories in the Premier League and Champions League, and win some individual awards along the way, who knows what his legacy could turn out to be.

LFCTransferRoom

Retrospective: Fernando Torres Signs For Liverpool On This Day 15 Years Ago

July 4th 2007, the day an instant fan favourite was born. 15 years ago today Fernando Torres joined Liverpool from Atletico Madrid for around £26.5 million. The signing came following Liverpool UEFA Champions League final defeat to AC Milan. A statement of intent from Manager Rafael Benitez, this was Liverpool breaking their all time record signing figure, passing the £14 million the reds paid French side Auxerre for forward Djibril Cisse.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool And Manchester United Offered Another Chance For Defender After Failed Transfer

Liverpool and rivals Manchester United have been given a second chance to get a defensive target after the centre-back's deal with another Premier League side fell short. The Reds are hoping to tie down Joe Gomez to a new deal, but the future of Joel Matip remains unknown. The 28-year-hold has two years left on his current contract, however, with a few injuries affecting his availability, it gives the club something to think about.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Football Club And The Jude Bellingham Conundrum

Life at Liverpool Football Club could not have been much rosier as to what it has been over the past seven years. In fact, this summer alone couldn’t offer the Anfield faithful much more good news to sing about, and Liverpool fans are readying themselves for another scintillating ride on the Jurgen Klopp rollercoaster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'£30Million Would Be Light' - Former England International Says Liverpool Would Demand A Huge Fee To Part With Joe Gomez Amid Aston Villa Links

After Aston Villa were linked with a move for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson has had his say on the possibility of the move. Gomez struggled to command a regular starting place at Liverpool last season after returning from a serious knee injury but is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

