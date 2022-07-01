ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden To Award Presidential Medal Of Freedom To 17 Recipients

By Ryan Grenoble
 4 days ago

On Friday, President Joe Biden named 17 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom , the nation’s highest civilian honor, which is awarded to those “who have made exemplary contributions” to the United States, world peace or other significant endeavors.

Biden will present the awards to individuals at a White House ceremony on July 7.

Among those being honored are:

- Simone Biles , the most decorated American gymnast in history, who has also loudly championed the causes of mental health , foster care children and victims of sexual assault .

- Former Rep. Gabrielle “Gabby” Giffords , a mass shooting survivor who now dedicates her efforts to gun violence prevention.

- Steve Jobs , the iconic co-founder of Apple who died in 2011.

- Khizr Khan , the Gold Star father and religious freedom advocate who rose to prominence after an impassioned speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention slamming Donald Trump for his anti-Muslim rhetoric and sharing the story of his son, Army Capt. Humayun S.M. Khan, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2004.

- John McCain , the late senator and Navy veteran from Arizona who spent decades in Congress and was the Republican nominee for president in 2008.

- Megan Rapinoe , a highly decorated soccer champion with two FIFA Women’s World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal to her name, who is a prominent advocate for gender equity and racial justice.

- Denzel Washington , the accomplished actor with two Academy Awards, a Tony and two Golden Globes to his name, who is also a longtime booster of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

For a full list of the 17 honorees, click here .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

