Arkansas State

A truly July holiday: Coca-Cola officially back at Arkansas now

By E. Wayne
 4 days ago

Welcome to Arkansas, Coca-Cola lovers.

As the calendar turned to July 2022, Arkansas athletics was ready. The Razorbacks are officially onboard the Coca-Cola train.

Arkansas announced back in May that it would be re-teaming with the beverage company later in 2022 . July 1 was the date of return and fans can now buy Coca-Cola products at athletic events, campus buildings and dining venues across the university.

The deal is set to last for 10 years. Athletic director Hunter Yurachek said at the time of the announcement in May:

“With this new partnership, students, faculty, staff members and fans will once again have access to a variety of Coca-Cola products whether they are attending class, visiting campus or ‘Calling the Hogs’ at one of our athletics venues.” says Yurachek. “We are appreciative of the investment Ozarks Coca-Cola and The Coca-Cola Company have made in the future of our University and the continued success of Razorback Athletics.”

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman, especially, appeared pleased by the calendar flipping.

Arkansas Razorbacks football uniforms and helmets through the years

