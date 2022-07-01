Better Business Bureau Offers Tips For Saving Money

There are several firework shows planned for the 4th of July weekend but some have been canceled due to supply shortages. Crews are preparing for Folds of Honor FreedomFest at River West Festival Park for one of the biggest 4th of July displays in the state. The FreedomFest fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. and you can watch them at any area along riverside, including the parks.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO