Better Business Bureau Offers Tips For Saving Money

A former Oklahoma Highway Patrolman and his wife have started a new non-profit to help bring joy to families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. The non-profit will take families on a trip to sail around the Bahamas. News On 6's Jordan Tidwell was live at...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — More than 164,000 signatures will be turned over to the Oklahoma Secretary of State Tuesday in support of State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana for adults over 21 if passed. SQ 820 would amend the state constitution making recreational marijuana a right. Supporters...
While many people are off work enjoying Independence Day, the Hillcrest Burn Center is extra staffed and anticipates a long night. First responders would like to remind residents that fireworks are illegal within Tulsa City limits. They have a message for folks looking to legally light up the sky on Independence Day.
Owasso Child Nutrition will be serving breakfast and lunch for students at Owasso High School every day this week. Breakfast will be offered from 8 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. everyday this week. It is not a grab and go event,...
There are several firework shows planned for the 4th of July weekend but some have been canceled due to supply shortages. Crews are preparing for Folds of Honor FreedomFest at River West Festival Park for one of the biggest 4th of July displays in the state. The FreedomFest fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. and you can watch them at any area along riverside, including the parks.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) reminded in the City of Tulsa that fireworks are still illegal, even on the 4th of July, via a Facebook post. The unlawful use of fireworks in Tulsa can carry a fine of up to $1,200. The post read:. Fireworks are still...
A group of motorcycle riders escorting an American flag around the country made its way to Green Country. This is called the "National Patriot Run" and here are the riders in Osage County. The riders made it here Saturday morning with the help of the Osage County Sheriff's Office, Osage...
Dozens of protestors gathered Monday evening in Tulsa at DreamKeepers Park to march for reproductive rights. They met at the park to share a meal and listen to speakers, then marched to Gathering Place with signs. The organizer told News On 6 that she feels it's important to continue a...
This week in Sapulpa history: the actual start-up date for the Bartlett-Collins (B.C.) Glass plant began on June 28, 1915. “Making of glass in Oklahoma is a new industry in the southwest, but it has come to the state! The big factory of the Bartlett-Collins is now running full blast.” Oklahoma City Times shouted in their headline when B.C. opened.
TULSA, Oklahoma - While millions are traveling this week, moving around the country hasn't always been easy for everyone. Author Candacy Taylor joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday to discuss her new book that explores how Black families traveled during segregation, and how Oklahoma and Route 66 played a part.
The Tulsa SPCA needs help caring for dozens of dogs after a massive breeder surrender. Earlier this week, The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals and the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office found about 75 dogs on a breeder property, some already dead. The SPCA is now helping treat and house most of...
Tulsa firefighters are reminding everyone to stay safe during the hot weather after putting out an apartment fire on Sunday. The Tulsa Fire Department said crews responded to a fire that had spread to the roof of a two-story apartment Sunday afternoon. Firefighters said they put the fire out, then...
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Tristan Wright is from Tulsa. Find more of their music at instagram.com/_kingofsweden_. Tuesday, July 5. Chelsea Days are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/chelseadaysband. Wednesday, July...
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa SPCA and Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is asking for volunteers and donations after helping in a massive breeder surrender earlier this week. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office asked for help after investigating a case in Ada where 75 living large dogs were found on a property, the Tulsa SPCA said. There were also carcasses found on the property.
No one is hurt after a vacant house in Tulsa caught fire on Sunday. The fire was at a home near East 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave. at 6 in the morning. The house was completely on fire, but firefighters quickly got the flames under control. Firefighters are...
A man is recovering after he was stabbed in the arm at a QuikTrip in Tulsa. Officers responded to the gas station near 11th and Garnett on Monday around 4:30 a.m. The victim told officers a woman attacked him, robbed him and stole his car. His injuries were serious enough that he needed to go to a hospital.
TULSA, Okla. — A new attraction is coming to one of the region’s largest city zoos. The Tulsa Zoo recently broke ground on the new Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve. It will be one of the largest Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) facilities of its kind in North America and allow Tulsa […]
Tulsa Police have issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 43-year-old Cory James Couling. Couling was last seen on July 3, 2022, near East 42st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 3 p.m., according to police. Police say Couling suffers from Schizophrenia. According to TPD, Couling has a tattoo of...
An Irish dance group is taking the stage in Tulsa this week. Celtic Throne is made up of more than 30 Irish dancers from around the world. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live on Tuesday with details ahead of their performance at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
