Baltimore, MD

Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson died of accidental drug overdose

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Maryland said Friday that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died of an accidental overdose.

The drugs involved the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, which cost Ferguson his life at the age of 26.

Ferguson was found unresponsive at his home in North Baltimore on June 21 before police were called to the scene. “Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics,” police said.

Agency spokesperson Bruce Goldfarb said no written autopsy report was available yet, but the agency’s goal is to have one 90% completed within 90 days.

Per the Baltimore Sun:

Baltimore Police said previously that investigators had not ruled out the possibility of an overdose, but that there were no signs of trauma or foul play. Det. Vernon Davis, a police spokesman, said Friday the investigation was ongoing. He did not answer questions about whether the agency had identified a suspect or criminal wrongdoing.

… In a statement, the Ravens said: “Our priority is focused on the man Jaylon was and the positive impact he made on so many as a father, son, fiancé, friend and teammate. It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while we continue to support his family and teammates, who are mourning the tragic loss of a loved one and will celebrate his life tomorrow.”

