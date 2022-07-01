Rockets Announce Players Jersey Numbers Via Social Media

Highlighted by Jalen Green, the Houston Rockets released jersey numbers of several players via social media.

HOUSTON — During the Houston Rockets exit interviews in April, Jalen Green said he would like to change his jersey number next season. Friday morning, the Rockets announced via Twitter that Green had changed his number from zero to four ahead of his sophomore season.

Four has been Green's jersey number since his high school days playing for San Joaquin Memorial and lone season with the G League Ignite. He had to wear No. 0 during his first season with the Rockets due to his jersey number already occupied by Danuel House.

House did not grant Green his number due to its sentimental meaning. But Green was not the only player who revealed his jersey number for next season.

The Rockets announced which jersey number the draft class of 2022 will wear during the 2022-23 campaign.

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston's top draft pick during the 2022 NBA Draft , will wear No. 1. Smith's original college number is unavailable by veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon — who wears No. 10.

Tari Eason will wear No. 17, while TyTy Washington will begin his career with the No. 0. Eason had to sacrifice his No. 13 due to the Rockets' promise that no other player will ever wear the jersey number following James Harden's jettison in 2021.

