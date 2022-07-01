ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Implicit Bias: Gaming's Most Insidious Barrier to Entry

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Insidious implicit biases have kept an untold...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

TFT Patch 12.13 Predictions

TFT Patch 12.13 is releasing three weeks after Patch 12.12 on July 13. Even with Patch 12.12b, there are still a variety of changes expected to come with next week's patch. Here are some predictions on what's going to change going into the next patch. TFT Patch 12.13 Predictions. Sy'fen...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 DPS Tier List For June 28 Beta

We've put together a full tier list of the best and worst DPS heroes in this Overwatch 2 PvP Beta. S-Tier heroes are the picks players should expect to dominate matches. Those walking into a match with an S-Tier hero are destined to do great things for their team — skill permitting, of course.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Insidious
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Beta Will Reportedly Start in September

New reports have claimed that Modern Warfare 2's Beta will start in September, instead of the previously leaked August date. A new report by Ralph Valve, via WhatIfGaming, claims that Activision has opted to split the Beta across two weekends in September. Previously, it was thought that the Beta would be taking place in August thanks to a product listing on Amazon.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

New Brigitte Skin Comes With Unique Voice Lines

Even with Overwatch 2 on the horizon, Blizzard still has been constantly updating and improving Overwatch. In fact, Blizzard has even begun to integrate abilities from Overwatch 2 into Overwatch so players can become accustomed to changes being made. One of the newest editions to Overwatch is a cosmetic item...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Numerous Ubisoft Games to Lose Online Service This September

Online features for 15 of Ubisoft's "older" online games are set to be shut down later this year. Ubisoft have announced that a number of games will have their online functionalities shut down this September, meaning that select DLC will be inaccessible and, in some cases, the games will lose functionality altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
DBLTAP

Xbox Input Lag Fix Coming for Apex Legends

Respawn devs have confirmed that a fix for the input lag on Xbox is on its way for Apex Legends. Console players have been experiencing a bit of a rough patch with Apex Legends, with Xbox users feeling the worst of it. The recent Awakening Collection Event brought with it some cool features and a new Hierloom for Valkyrie. Sadly, that wasn't all that was introduced.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Players Find New Emotional Voice Lines in Overwatch 2 Beta

In a recent Reddit post from Joy_ow, the Redditor found new voice lines and hero interactions in the recently released beta for Overwatch 2. Blizzard is no stranger to incorporating lore into their voice lines and interactions during the pregame phases of matches. The original Overwatch had plenty of these small character moments that help build the world of Overwatch, and flesh out the relationships the characters have with each other.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2's DMZ Mode Will Not Be a Standalone F2P Title, According to Report

Previous reports had listed Modern Warfare 2's upcoming 'DMZ' mode as being its own free-to-play title, but it seems that isn't the case. According to a new report, those working on the development of Activision's next Call of Duty entry have grown frustrated with the rumors surrounding the title. That false expectations have been set largely surrounding the long-rumored 'DMZ' mode. The report comes via known leaker and insider Tom Henderson, via Try Hard Guides.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

New Skyrim Co-Op Mod Set to Release This Week

Skyrim Together Reborn is a new mod that allows up to eight players to adventure through Skyrim together. According to a report by PC Gamer, Skyrim Together Reborn is intended to replace the old multiplayer mod Skyrim Together which development for was rebooted in 2019. The mod had once again built steam with new modders coming to The Together Team.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

All Games Leaving PC Games Pass in July 2022

It's that time of the month again when Xbox announces what new games will be joining Game Pass and what games will be leaving Game Pass. Game Pass is a subscription service where players have access to several games for a free or decreased cost. The games rotate every month, as new games are added to Game Pass and others are taken off.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

EA’s New Seattle Studio Hiring for Next Battlefield Single-Player Campaign

EA is hiring developers to join its new Seattle-based studio for a future Battlefield single-player campaign, according to a new job listing on EA's career site. Per to the job listing, the studio is looking to build “rich, exciting stories with memorable characters and powerful experiences all in the Battlefield universe." The specific role is for a Design Director, however the news opens the door for developers to hop on the next Battlefield project.
SEATTLE, WA
DBLTAP

New Apex Legends Hack Makes Cheaters Harder to Catch

Reports have emerged of a new Apex Legends hack that disguises hackers from players that spectate them. Cheating has always been a prevalent issue in both FPS and TPS games. Players utilize outside programs to give them different advantages over their opponents. Whether it be seeing through walls with wall hacks or auto-aim with an aim bot, cheating always finds a way to stay one step ahead.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Adds Damage Mitigation to Scoreboard

In an attempt to better illustrate the effects of non-damage heroes in-game, Blizzard has added a new stat called Damage Mitigated to Overwatch 2's scoreboard. Damage Mitigated, shown in-game as MIT, replaces the Damage Blocked statistic from the first game. Where that stat only counted damage blocked by player-created shields, Damage Mitigated also keeps track of damage prevented by abilities that reduce damage taken without completely negating it.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy