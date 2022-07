We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The summer months are all about enjoying your surroundings in the company of more than just a few good friends. Picnics are a universally fun and popular way to soak up some sun and divulge in good food, drink, and socializing. In fact, they're so popular that July has been designated as National Picnic Month, according to Days of the Year. Picnics are epic because they're universal — every culture has some form of this outdoor gathering, but no two are the same. The Smithsonian says that in the UK, they enjoy an assortment of foods like scotch eggs and potato salads. Having barbecues at the beach is the standard picnicking norm in areas where the climate is a bit hot or humid (like Hong Kong and India). Sitting under cherry blossom trees and enjoying watermelon and bento boxes is the Japanese picnic of choice (via Guru Navi).

