Delaware State

Delaware Supreme Court Associate Justice nominated for federal bench

By Mike Phillips
 4 days ago

President Joseph Biden has nominated Delaware Supreme Court Associate Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves for the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves has been an Associate Justice in Delaware since...

Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer tells Biden he will formally retire at noon THURSDAY after final opinions are issued and days after Roe v. Wade was overturned - clearing the way for Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in

Thursday will mark the final day on the Supreme Court bench for 83-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer, clearing the way for future Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first black woman on the high court. Tomorrow will also be the last day for the judicial body's most politically-charged docket in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Can Roe v Wade be reinstated after being overturned by Supreme Court?

When five US Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion after 50 years, it has led many to ask if the landmark ruling could one day just be reinstated.The answer is yes, technically, but the path would be difficult.The first way is for there to be a liberal majority on the Supreme Court that could reinstate constitutional protections for abortion rights. But in order to reach that majority Democrats in Congress would need to confirm enough liberal justices on the conservative majority bench, which voted in a bloc to throw out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

‘Breathtakingly arrogant’: Alito shredded for claiming most GOP Justices ‘wrong’ except him

Nearly fifty years after Roe v. Wade was decided, the right to an abortion has been stripped away by the Supreme Court, marking the first time the Court has rescinded a right. Donald Trump’s appointees to the Court are under fire for tainting the legacy of the Court, as many believe they reversed the decision because they personally oppose abortion. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by The Nation’s Joan Walsh and Linda Greenhouse, who covered the Supreme Court for The New York Times, to discuss the legitimacy of the Court. Greenhouse writing in a New York Times piece responding to the ruling that Alito’s statement asserting that the Justices who previously backed “Roe” were wrong is “breathtakingly arrogant.” June 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Asks Maryland To Bar Protests At Justices' Homes

The U.S. Supreme Court's top security officer has asked Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to enforce laws barring picketing outside the Maryland homes of high court justices, saying protests and "threatening activity" have increased. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley made the request in a July 1 letter to Hogan, noting that...
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

near the Supreme Court.

It’s one of the larger mass arrests by the department in recent years. What happened: The Capitol Police arrested 181 people Thursday, including Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), who were taking part in a pro-abortion rights protest after they blocked an intersection near the Supreme Court and Senate office buildings. It’s one of the larger mass arrests by the department in recent years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Miami Palmetto Senior High grad, Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as Supreme Court Justice

MIAMI – History was made Thursday when Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Jackson is the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.She replaced Justice Stephen Breyer, who officially retired Thursday.Jackson graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest in 1988 and was class president and a member of the debate. Fellow students said she inspired them.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with Harold Pryor, who is the first Black state attorney in Broward and the first Black man to be elected as a state attorney in the state of Florida. He...
MIAMI, FL

