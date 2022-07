Last week, Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, which raises the question on where he will land next season. The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns are at the top of his wish list but this brings up the issue of whether teams have the stock to trade for him. The Golden State Warriors are reportedly interested in a reunion but would KD return to the champs? Colin Cowherd shares where he believes the best landing spot is for KD.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO