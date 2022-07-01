Lakewood Boy Who Nearly Died in Freak Playground Accident Heading Home Today

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck another vessel and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. The collision occurred in the Magothy River around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.

CAPE SAINT CLAIRE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO