Lakewood Township, NJ

Lakewood Boy Who Nearly Died in Freak Playground Accident Heading Home Today

By Phil Stilton
 4 days ago
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Just in time for the sabbath, a Lakewood boy who nearly...

Looking for a job? Lakewood’s Strand Theater is Hiring

LAKEWOOD, NJ – The board of the Stand Theater, 400 Clifton Avenue, Lakewood, is holding a job fair July 16 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Available positions are Box Office Manager, Theater Manager, stage hands, ushers, interns, volunteers, and people for the concession stands. Volunteers are needed but paid positions include those for concessions, box office, ushers, and techs, according to their experience. Be sure to bring a resume and references.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Dies After Being Shot Inside Vehicle

FREEHOLD – An investigation into the circumstances behind a man being found shot inside his car in Neptune Township in the early morning hours of July 4th is underway, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced. Shortly before 1:42 a.m., members of the Neptune Township Police Department responded to...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
CBS Baltimore

Boat Sought In Magothy River Hit-And-Run Collision, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck another vessel and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. The collision occurred in the Magothy River around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.
CAPE SAINT CLAIRE, MD
ocscanner.news

NEPTUNE: SHOOTING NEAR NIGHTCLUB AND MARINA LEAVES ONE DEAD

We have an unconfirmed report of a shooting that took place last night in the parking lot of the Headliner Night Club in Neptune. We have unconfirmed information that the deceased was from Long Branch and goes by the nickname “Chewy”. Police and investigators were on the scene until well into the early morning hours. There is very limited information available at this time. We will update this story as details are released.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED WITH OPEN CONTAINER

June 26th, 2022, at 2050 hours, Officer Seehausen was patrolling in the area on Cedarbridge Avenue, when Miguel Lopez-Gonzalez, 45 years old of Toms River failed to maintain lane of travel. Officer conducted a motor vehicle stop and Miguel Lopez-Gonzalez was arrested and charged with the following. Driving Under the...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man suffers cardiac arrest while working on roof at Hunterdon County school

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An unidentified man suffered cardiac arrest while working on the roof of a school Sunday morning in Readington Township, police said. On July 3, at 7:07 a.m., police and EMS responded to the Holland Brook School, located at 52 Readington Road, for a...
