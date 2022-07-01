Vermont Powerball Ticket Wins $366.7 Million Jackpot

A welcome announcement from Amtrak last month told New Yorkers that they would be now connected with the beautiful town of Burlington, Vermont on a new route of the Ethan Allen Express Line. The route, that used to stop at Albany, will now extend all the way down to New York City. Even more details, including travel options, menus, and other accommodations have been released as well, making it a wonderfully unique solution to a budget-friendly summer vacation.

