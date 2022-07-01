ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USMNT's Jordan Pefok joins Union Berlin from Young Boys

By Lizzy Becherano
90min
90min
 4 days ago
US men’s national team...

90min

Transfer rumours: Barca's shock Ronaldo interest; Martinez wants Premier League move

Barcelona could make a shock swoop to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer with club president Joan Laporta and the player's agent Jorge Mendes holding talks. Chelsea are also considering a move for Ronaldo, though the player is not 100% sure on the transfer. There is a split in the ranks over the move as well, with new owner Todd Boehly keen while Thomas Tuchel is unconvinced.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Man Utd remain adamant Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave this summer

Manchester United insist they will fight to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club for the remainder of his contract despite the player's desire to leave, 90min understands. Ronaldo has made it clear to United recently that he wishes to be given the opportunity to leave Old Trafford a year after returning if a suitable offer is made, and his position has taken the club and new manager Erik ten Hag by surprise.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Women's Euro 2022: UEFA target 'records, records, records'

UEFA head of women's football, Nadine Kessler, says European football's governing body are hoping for 'records, records, records' to be set at Euro 2022, which kicks off at Old Trafford on 6 July. Over half a million tickets have already been sold for the tournament - double the number sold...
UEFA
90min

Jules Kounde: Sevilla director denies contact with Barcelona & confirms Chelsea interest

Sevilla director Monchi has denied talks have been held with Barcelona over centre-back Jules Kounde, but admitted Chelsea are among the sides chasing him. The previous Chelsea regime had been working for over a year to try and sign Kounde, having come close to landing the Frenchman in 2021, and the expectancy was that he would be among the first signings of the new era at Stamford Bridge under Todd Boehly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Xherdan Shaqiri withdrawal just a precaution, says Chicago Fire boss Hendrickson

Chicago Fire head coach Ezra Hendrickson has insisted subbing out Xherdan Shaqiri in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to the San Jose Earthquakes was purely a precautionary measure. The Switzerland international was enjoying a productive game, creating three chances and getting one shot on target, but was forced out just after the hour mark with an unclear problem.
MLS
90min

Leeds closing in on deals for Luis Sinisterra & Tyler Adams

Leeds United are closing in on a deals for Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra and RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, 90min understands. Leeds have already bolstered their squad this summer with the signings of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi - but they are still planning to improve the squad available to manager Jesse Marsch ahead of a season without a handful of key players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Phil Neville reveals why Inter Miami passed up on signing Gareth Bale

Head coach Phil Neville addressed the reason Inter Miami denied the opportunity to pursue Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, revealing 'we have a cap at this football club'. The South Florida expansion team held first dibs for the Welsh star after including him on their Discover list, but when passing up on the chance, LAFC made their move. The Western Conference side nailed down the signing of the Summer, acquiring Bale on a 12-month contract with options through the 2024 Major League Soccer season.
SOCCER
90min

Katerina Svitkova joins Chelsea ahead of 2022/23 WSL season

Chelsea have completed the signing of Czech Republic international Katerina Svitkova following the conclusion of her contract at West Ham. The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal, keeping her at the club until 2025. Svitkova is Chelsea's third summer signing ahead of the defence of their...
SOCCER
90min

LAFC waive CanMNT center-back Doneil Henry after 5 MLS appearances

Doneil Henry has departed LAFC after the club announced they had waived the center-back. The 29-year-old Canada international joined the Black and Gold at the start of the 2022 season following a spell in South Korea with Suwon Samsung Bluewings. However, Henry managed just five appearances and two starts for LAFC in MLS play.
MLS
90min

Jorginho's agent insists Chelsea stay is 'priority' for midfielder

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has insisted the Italian's priority is to discuss a new contract at Stamford Bridge. Jorginho has entered the final 12 months of his contract and 90min understands the Blues are happy to move him on this summer amid interest from former boss Maurizio Sarri, who is now at Lazio, as well as long-term admirers Juventus.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

West Ham bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana rejected

West Ham United have had an offer for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana turned down, 90min can confirm. The Hammers are looking to add further depth to David Moyes's squad, with bringing in a new central midfielder to offset the workload of Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek high on the agenda.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Tyrell Malacia reacts to 'incredible' Man Utd move

Tyrell Malacia has promised fans that he will 'leave everything on the pitch' following his move to Manchester United from Feyenoord. Malacia became the club's first signing of the Erik ten Hag era on Wednesday, arriving from the Eredivisie side for a fee of around €15m plus add-ons. Despite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
