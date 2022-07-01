ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jose Juan Macias suffers ACL injury days before 2022 Liga MX Apertura

By Lizzy Becherano
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chivas de Guadalajara figure Jose...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Eduardo 'Chofis' Lopez returns to Chivas de Guadalajara after San Jose loan ends

Eduardo 'Chofis' Lopez will be returning to Liga MX team Chivas de Guadalajara after his 18-month loan to the San Jose Earthquakes expired. The Major League Soccer side held an option to purchase, but declined the opportunity to keep Chofis. His departure now opens up a Designated Player spot for San Jose in the Secondary Transfer Window, which runs from July 7 to August 4.
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Mail

New Tottenham signing Richarlison handed legendary number nine shirt as Antonio Conte continues to build his new-look side, with the Brazillian following in the footsteps of Gareth Bale, Jimmy Greaves and Dimitar Berbatov

New Tottenham signing Richarlison has been given the number nine shirt at the north London club. The Brazil international joined for a club-record fee of £60million after leaving Everton and will now take on the shirt number that has remained vacant since Spurs legend Gareth Bale's loan stint in 2020-21.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Xavi Simons turned down Real Madrid interest ahead of PSV Eindhoven move

Real Madrid are believed to have contacted former Barcelona youth prodigy Xavi Simons ahead of his recent exit from Paris Saint-Germain. The 19-year-old Dutchman was previously one of the most highly rated talents in La Masia after his family moved from Netherlands to Spain when he was as a young child.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liga Mx#Acl
90min

Transfer rumours: Barca's shock Ronaldo interest; Martinez wants Premier League move

Barcelona could make a shock swoop to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer with club president Joan Laporta and the player's agent Jorge Mendes holding talks. Chelsea are also considering a move for Ronaldo, though the player is not 100% sure on the transfer. There is a split in the ranks over the move as well, with new owner Todd Boehly keen while Thomas Tuchel is unconvinced.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

LAFC waive CanMNT center-back Doneil Henry after 5 MLS appearances

Doneil Henry has departed LAFC after the club announced they had waived the center-back. The 29-year-old Canada international joined the Black and Gold at the start of the 2022 season following a spell in South Korea with Suwon Samsung Bluewings. However, Henry managed just five appearances and two starts for LAFC in MLS play.
MLS
90min

Phil Neville reveals why Inter Miami passed up on signing Gareth Bale

Head coach Phil Neville addressed the reason Inter Miami denied the opportunity to pursue Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, revealing 'we have a cap at this football club'. The South Florida expansion team held first dibs for the Welsh star after including him on their Discover list, but when passing up on the chance, LAFC made their move. The Western Conference side nailed down the signing of the Summer, acquiring Bale on a 12-month contract with options through the 2024 Major League Soccer season.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Barcelona officially confirm signing of Franck Kessie

Barcelona have finally officially confirmed the signing of free agent midfielder Franck Kessie, with the player signing a contract which runs until 2026. Kessie finished up a five-season spell at Milan on a high recently, helping the club to its first Scudetto in over decade by scoring six league goals in 31 appearances. Speaking at the end of May to Canal+, Kessie thanked Milan and their fans:
SOCCER
90min

Fulham confirm signing of Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP

Fulham have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP on a five-year deal. The 26-year-old, who was also targeted by Wolves, saw his move to Craven Cottage delayed due to a legal issue with the agents involved in the deal, but after that was resolved, Palhinha was free to fly to England and put pen to paper.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Man Utd remain adamant Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave this summer

Manchester United insist they will fight to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club for the remainder of his contract despite the player's desire to leave, 90min understands. Ronaldo has made it clear to United recently that he wishes to be given the opportunity to leave Old Trafford a year after returning if a suitable offer is made, and his position has taken the club and new manager Erik ten Hag by surprise.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Man Utd closing in on Christian Eriksen signing

Manchester United believe that they have won the race to sign Christian Eriksen following the expiration of his Brentford contract, 90min understands. The Dane signed for the Bees on a six-month deal back in January and played a huge role in helping them to a mid-table finish in their maiden Premier League season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Xherdan Shaqiri withdrawal just a precaution, says Chicago Fire boss Hendrickson

Chicago Fire head coach Ezra Hendrickson has insisted subbing out Xherdan Shaqiri in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to the San Jose Earthquakes was purely a precautionary measure. The Switzerland international was enjoying a productive game, creating three chances and getting one shot on target, but was forced out just after the hour mark with an unclear problem.
MLS
90min

Jules Kounde: Sevilla director denies contact with Barcelona & confirms Chelsea interest

Sevilla director Monchi has denied talks have been held with Barcelona over centre-back Jules Kounde, but admitted Chelsea are among the sides chasing him. The previous Chelsea regime had been working for over a year to try and sign Kounde, having come close to landing the Frenchman in 2021, and the expectancy was that he would be among the first signings of the new era at Stamford Bridge under Todd Boehly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Cucho Hernandez: Columbus Crew forward insists MLS move not a 'step back'

New Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernandez has insisted his move to Major League Soccer will be a positive step for his career. The Colombia international arrived in Columbus on a record-breaking deal as a Designated Player recently, filling a position of need following the Crew's sale of Gyasi Zardes to the Colorado Rapids recently.
COLUMBUS, OH
90min

90min

694
Followers
6K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy