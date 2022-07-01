ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-star offensive lineman commits to UNC football

By Zack Pearson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28q9NG_0gSHjh9200

Mack Brown and the UNC football program have their second commitment of the day for the 2023 recruiting class.

Just a few hours after four-star edge rusher Jaybron Harvey announced he was committing to UNC , the Tar Heels landed a three-star offensive lineman as Robert Grigsby pledged his verbal to the program. Grigsby is the 11th player to join UNC’s 2023 class and the fourth player to commit in the past week.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Grigsby is a Kennesaw, Georgia native that plays at North Cobb High School and had a total of 30 offers in his recruitment. He took official visits to UNC, Vanderbilt, and N.C. State in his recruitment, picking the Tar Heels out of the trio.

Grigsby is ranked No. 599 overall, the No. 43 interior offensive lineman, and No. 55 player in the state of Georgia per the 247Sports recruiting rankings .

With the commitment of Grigsby and Harvey today, UNC’s class has climbed into the top 40 . They are also awaiting the decision of four-star wide receiver Christian Hamilton who is set to announce later on Friday.

