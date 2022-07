------ Posted: 7:50 a.m. July 5, 2022. July 4th ended with some of nature's natural fireworks with some strong to severe thunderstorms rolling through southeast Wisconsin especially our southern counties. Rain totals for many communities saw totals between 0.50-1.25" of rain. The storms from Independence Day have left us with a ton of humidity. Dew points Tuesday morning are already in the low 70s and will rise into the middle 70s Tuesday afternoon. The dew points will drop a little for the middle of the week but still stay very humid.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO