Check another one off the list. Wilmington gets a rooftop bar.

By Robert Long, Delaware News Journal
 4 days ago

Over the past few years, our pop culture reporter Ryan Cormier has shared his lists of " What Wilmington needs to be more fun ."

To date, many items on his wish lists have become reality, like a riverfront beer garden.

Once again, we can check off another item on his list.

This week we published an exclusive sneak peek of Wilmington's first rooftop bar to open in late summer as part of a new luxury boutique hotel.

"The rooftop has this indoor bar and lounge that opens up to this amazing roof deck with an outdoor fireplace, great landscaping and nice views," said Randall Cook, co-founder and CEO of Method Co., whose portfolio includes ROOST , a trendy apartment/hotel concept with three locations in Philadelphia and more in Cleveland, Tampa and Detroit.

The hotel at Sixth and N. Market streets is called The Quoin , and will also include a cellar craft cocktail lounge and a restaurant that offers courtyard dining.

The restaurant is designed "to honor the history and architecture of 1800s Wilmington," according to Philadelphia-based Method Co. , which designed the project and will manage it for Wilmington-based Buccini/Pollin Group , project developers and owners. The dining spot will have an open kitchen and a wood-paneled dining room with custom mohair banquettes and leather detailing.

Read the full story Inside Wilmington's new Quoin boutique hotel

Your subscription helps support work such as this. And we thank you for your continued support of high-quality local journalism.

