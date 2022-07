Frustration is reaching a boiling point for people living at the Columbine Towers, a southwest Denver apartment complex. For two weeks now, residents have been without working elevators, leaving some with physical limitations climbing numerous flights of stairs multiple times a day. "It's just been going on for too long," said Marcella Atencio. For residents at the Columbine Towers, July 4th was supposed to be a day of barbecuing and celebration, but instead, Loretta Martinez and her neighbors gathered to commiserate. For two weeks now, the stairs have been the only way to or from their apartments. Martinez's is on...

DENVER, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO