Hampton Roads Transit raising pay for workers

Agreement Will Expand Passenger Rail to Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) have announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement which will expand passenger rail service from Washington, DC to Roanoke, Va. and to the New River Valley.
NORFOLK, Va. - Access to Nauticus’ STEM to STERN education programs, exhibits, and the historic Battleship Wisconsin will now become more affordable for people of all backgrounds. The museum has joined the program Museums for All. Nauticus now offers general admission pricing at $3 per person, up to four...
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is now allowing driver’s license extensions of up to six years for military, foreign service members, and government contractors working outside of Virginia. The DMV also is lengthening the good cause extensions from one to two years. Those extensions apply to things like...
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mount Airy fire department is cautioning people to avoid an area of downtown due to a building collapse. They posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that they had gotten a call about a partial structural collapse at the Main Oak Building in downtown Mount Airy. Sources say that the collapse […]
By the time Libbie Roberts graduated from Thomas Dale High School in Chesterfield County, she was what she described as a “full-blown addict.”. It had started with opioids, liberally prescribed by a family doctor to treat her softball-related injuries. Roberts still remembers the terrifying moment when, at 13, she realized she was dependent on the drugs.
RICHMOND – Each year Virginia releases a list of historic places across the Commonwealth that face imminent or sustained threats, to encourage individuals, organizations, and local and state governments to advocate for and find solutions for their preservation. Eleven historic sites facing insensitive development or neglect across Virginia were named to this year’s list.
VIRGINIA, USA — It can be an upsetting experience when you're sitting outside a restaurant, enjoying your food, and someone in a vehicle stops right next to you, with a blaring exhaust so loud it's impossible to hear the person inches away from you. This is of the reasons...
As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 1,879,306 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,817 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,543 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As many new laws went into effect Friday, so did Senate Bill 753. It authorizes the issuance of a new special Black History license plate, ‘The Richmond Planet, ’ available soon at the DMV. The new plate celebrates one of the first Black-owned newspapers...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) -- Police said a call about gunfire in Germantown had an officer on the receiving end of some of the gunfire before they started pursuing the accused shooter who ended up crashing his car in Virginia Monday morning.
One-time scholarships for all in-state students will offset nominal increase. The Board of Visitors unanimously established tuition and fees for the 2022-23 academic year and approved a budget of $183.5 million. For the year ahead, tuition will increase by 3 percent, the comprehensive fee by 3.9 percent, and room and...
Ashley Jones graduated from Norfolk State University back in 2015 and decided to focus on filling the gap when it came to fashionable college clothing. She launched Tones of Melanin in 2017. “When I went into my bookstore, I didn’t really see anything that represented my population. I really want...
RICHMOND, Va. – On Friday, Virginia ABC stores announced that in select locations, they will extend their operating hours. Instead of closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Virginia ABC said that they will now close at 9 p.m. Virginia ABC said that these stores in our area will...
Comments / 0