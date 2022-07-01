ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Hampton Roads Transit raising pay for workers

WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMechanics, bus and train operators will get a $1.25...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

Related
theroanokestar.com

Virginia and Norfolk Southern Announce Closing of Western Rail Initiative Agreement

Agreement Will Expand Passenger Rail to Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) have announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement which will expand passenger rail service from Washington, DC to Roanoke, Va. and to the New River Valley.
ROANOKE, VA
WTKR

Nauticus joins program to expand access to low-income families

NORFOLK, Va. - Access to Nauticus’ STEM to STERN education programs, exhibits, and the historic Battleship Wisconsin will now become more affordable for people of all backgrounds. The museum has joined the program Museums for All. Nauticus now offers general admission pricing at $3 per person, up to four...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads Transit
theriver953.com

DMV grants longer license extensions

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is now allowing driver’s license extensions of up to six years for military, foreign service members, and government contractors working outside of Virginia. The DMV also is lengthening the good cause extensions from one to two years. Those extensions apply to things like...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Historic building collapses in North Carolina

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mount Airy fire department is cautioning people to avoid an area of downtown due to a building collapse. They posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that they had gotten a call about a partial structural collapse at the Main Oak Building in downtown Mount Airy. Sources say that the collapse […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Saint Paul’s Chapel School makes list of Virginia’s most endangered historic places

RICHMOND – Each year Virginia releases a list of historic places across the Commonwealth that face imminent or sustained threats, to encourage individuals, organizations, and local and state governments to advocate for and find solutions for their preservation. Eleven historic sites facing insensitive development or neglect across Virginia were named to this year’s list.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
cnu.edu

Board of Visitors Approves Net-Zero Tuition Increase for Virginians

One-time scholarships for all in-state students will offset nominal increase. The Board of Visitors unanimously established tuition and fees for the 2022-23 academic year and approved a budget of $183.5 million. For the year ahead, tuition will increase by 3 percent, the comprehensive fee by 3.9 percent, and room and...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTOP

Virginia designer’s HBCU clothing brand lands in department stores

Ashley Jones graduated from Norfolk State University back in 2015 and decided to focus on filling the gap when it came to fashionable college clothing. She launched Tones of Melanin in 2017. “When I went into my bookstore, I didn’t really see anything that represented my population. I really want...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia ABC stores extend hours of operation

RICHMOND, Va. – On Friday, Virginia ABC stores announced that in select locations, they will extend their operating hours. Instead of closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Virginia ABC said that they will now close at 9 p.m. Virginia ABC said that these stores in our area will...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy