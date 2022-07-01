ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NBA free agency money flies quickly as seven players total $1.5 billion

By Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

In a matter of hours, more than $1.5 billion in salary went to seven NBA players.

As free agency opened on Thursday and players under contract eligible for extensions, money flew – just as the NBA announced its salary cap and luxury tax threshold for the 2022-23 season, which was 10% more than projected.

  • Denver’s Nikola Jokic, the 2021 and 2022 MVP, plans to sign a five-year, $270 million extension, the largest contract in NBA history.
  • Bradley Beal reached a five-year, $251 million deal with the Washington Wizards.
  • Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Phoenix’s Devin Booker each agreed to four-year, $224 million extensions.
  • Zion Williamson came to terms on a five-year, $193 million designated rookie extension with New Orleans, and that amount could reach $231 million
  • Zach LaVine decided to stay in Chicago on a five-year, $215 million deal.
  • Memphis’ Ja Morant, one of the league’s bright young stars, will sign a five-year, $193 million extension that could also reach $231 million.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ihoU_0gSHgs9400
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, the back-to-back MVP, plans to sign a five-year, $270 million extension. Cary Edmondson, USA TODAY Sports

NBA TRACKER: What's happening with free agency, trades

That’s a staggering $1.5 billion to seven players – and will increase to nearly $1.7 billion when James Harden completes a new deal with Philadelphia.

Just as free agency kicked off on Thursday, the NBA announced the salary cap is set at $123.655 million and luxury tax threshold at $150.267 million for 2022-23, and several teams and players took advantage in a frenzied spending spree.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA free agency money flies quickly as seven players total $1.5 billion

