Williamsport, PA

Mocktails on the menu: Local establishments join the 'Mocktrail'

By Carrie Pauling
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IhVeZ_0gSHgorO00

Williamsport, Pa. — It's not your typical pub crawl. This one's a "MockTrail"—a crawl of local establishments who have designed refreshing, alcohol-free drinks ahead of National Breastfeeding Month and World Breastfeeding Week, both of which are in August.

The drinks are as pleasing to the eye as they are palatable, and the perfect answer to the needs of a pregnant or breastfeeding parent, supporter, or non-drinker.

The Lycoming Clinton Breastfeeding Coalition (LCBC) is an organization that promotes breast and chest-feeding as a safe, natural, normal way of feeding a child. They teamed up with local breweries and restaurants to launch the first “Family Friendly Summer MockTrail.”

"Normalizing breastfeeding is important for parents to feel comfortable and accepted in the community," said Lisa McCloskey, RN, IBCLC, chairperson of LCBC. "Feeling at ease to feed your baby or young child wherever you are is a basic right, but it takes a whole community to make a family feel welcome."

Breastmilk as a baby's first food has shown to offer multiple health benefits for both the baby and mother, including a lower risk of developing breast cancer, ovarian cancer, heart disease, stroke, type-2 diabetes, and postpartum depression in moms. For babies, studies have shown lowered risk of common childhood illnesses, including ear infections, respiratory infections, and gastroenteritis.

To kick off the LCBC Mocktrail, Williamsport eateries including the Bullfrog Brewery, Moon & Raven, Brickyard, and New Trail, each concocted a delicious (by common opinion), refreshing featured mocktail on their drink menu for July and August to raise awareness and provide a safe, refreshing treat for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

"People choose to avoid alcohol in social settings or celebrations for a variety of reasons," said McCloskey. "Offering refreshing and fun non-alcoholic beverages allows everyone to be social without worry."

Presenting the event to businesses starts a conversation about accommodating and accepting breastfeeding and the value of creating a welcoming environment for families, according to LCBC.

Moms and supporters hit the trail this past Wednesday and Thursday to test them out!

The mocktails

Bullfrog Brewery 's "Strawberry Sunshine" is a nutritious, uplifting, and refreshing combination of coconut water, fresh squeezed lemon juice, and strawberry simple syrup with a splash of sparkling water, garnished with a lemon slice and sprig of fresh mint. Local and organic ingredients are used when they're available.

Developed by Bullfrog owner Alicia Koch, who is the mother of three boys and knows the challenges of breastfeeding, the Strawberry Sunshine has intentional ingredients. "The coconut milk is hydrating and promotes milk production," said Koch. "The berries have antioxidants."

Koch studied herbalism and holistic health and incorporates healthy ingredients whenever possible. "I designed it specifically for mama," she said, "but anyone can enjoy this drink."

Moon & Raven Public House 's "Mother's Moon Milk" mocktail is a delicious combination of coconut milk, honey syrup, lemon juice, lavender water, and orange bitters. Served on the rocks and finished with a splash of club soda and a sprinkle of dried lavender.

"This was a fun challenge to create," said Anna Rousch of Moon & Raven, who regularly debuts new craft cocktails for the establishment. "I wanted the drink to look like milk," she said, "and with the honey and lavender, it has a nurturing and calming effect."

Rousch said she will train the bartending staff to be familiar with the purpose behind the drink.

The Brickyard 's "Shirley Ginger" is a mix of lemon, lime, cherry, and ginger beer. "It's easy to make with an adult twist," said Erick Gainer, manager of Brickyard on Pine Square.

"I think it's a great idea to be supportive of moms," he said. As manager of the Stonehouse next door, he intends to work with that staff to develop a house mocktail for the promotion as well.

New Trail Brewing Company 's featured mocktail is a twist on an existing cocktail on their menu. The Pink Blossom is a fruity mix of strawberry and grapefruit with a touch of simple syrup and garnish of dried strawberries.

Each of the establishments developed their own recipe with one basic guideline: no alcohol. And at each location, the beverages are served with a cocktail napkin that includes a QR code for more information about breastfeeding, the Lycoming Clinton Breastfeeding Coalition, and resources available for parents.

The group of taste testers showed an overwhelming appreciation for not only the mocktails, but also the social activity, and chance to meet other breastfeeding moms and share experiences. The women shared breastfeeding tips, talked pumping and storage strategies, and problem solved. Because breastfeeding—pegged as "all natural"—is not always easy.

What it does take is dedication, support, persistence, employers who facilitate breastfeeding or pumping, babies who can properly latch, and family and community acceptance.

Leading up to National Breastfeeding Month in August which includes World Breastfeeding Week , Indigenous Milk Medicine Week , Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Week, and Black Breastfeeding Week , LCBC is working to raise awareness about breastfeeding in all communities.

LCBC is taking "proactive steps towards community support of breastfeeding, honoring those who choose to feed their infants and young children human milk," said McCloskey. "Every person deserves the freedom to choose breastfeeding and the right to breastfeed in public anywhere, anytime."

Local establishments interested in joining the mocktrail can send a message to the Lycoming Clinton Breastfeeding Coalition . Join the movement!

